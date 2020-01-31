Wolves Extend Streak to Five

The Watertown Wolves came into Friday nights game hoping to extend the streak. After taking down Danbury for the first time this year the Wolves were in good form.

The first period saw Deric Boudreau score the first of the period. The Wolves top line has been buzzing. Nathan Pellagra would score two minutes later on a shot from the hashmarks. Joseph Deveny would give the Wolves the lead to close out the period.

The second period saw Battle Creek come on hard, getting a few chances on Jeremy Pomnville. There was few penalties in the game, resulting in the periods going by fast as both teams tried to cycle the puck. Deric Boudreau would score again, being in position to make a quick shot from the slot.

The third saw the Wolves step up their forecheck. Deric Boudreau would score his third goal to get the hat trick and close out the game for the Wolves. The boys were in top shape. They are back in action tomorrow night at 7 pm at home against Battle Creek.

