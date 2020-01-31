Elmira Cools Streaking River Dragons, 4-1

The Enforcers came into Friday night looking to take advantage in the season series with Columbus after splitting the first two games in Georgia as each team had a win in extra time. Both teams had very different looking rosters after three months had been played.

Though the Enforcers were outshot 9-3 early the fourth shot of the game for Elmira came on a four on one break in which Dmytro Babenko fed Tyler Gjurich in the slot who put the puck neatly over his former Watertown teammate Cody Karpinski at 8:40 of the first period and were able to hold the lead into the first intermission.

Columbus responded in kind in the second period on a three on one break as Jay Croop was able to put a cross crease pass by Troy Passingham to even the score at one a piece. 2:57 later Gjurich ripped a slap shot past Karpinski for his second tally of the night which would serve as the game winner. The Enforcers scored again as Brandon Tucker was able to slide another one by Karpinski with just 56 seconds to go in period two.

The Enforcers shut things down in period number three keeping Columbus at bay while scoring an empty net goal courtesy of a Hudson Michaelis shot with just 18 seconds on the clock.

Troy Passingham stopped 40 of 41 in the win.

