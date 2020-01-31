Prowlers Defeat Ice Breakers 4-2 on Friday Night

January 31, 2020 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Port Huron Prowlers News Release





In the first game of a weekend series at home, the Port Huron Prowlers carved up the Mentor Ice Breakers 4-2 on Friday night.

In the first period, Dalton Jay got the Prowlers on the board at the 1:57 mark. A pass from Mike Moroso would spring Jay who with plenty of time and space would wrist a shot past the glove of Frankie McLendon to put Port Huron up 1-0.

In the second period, a pair of Prowlers would have their first career goals. Mike Moroso would find the back of the net after one-timing a pass from Zach Zulkancyz. Bobby Sokol would then put the Prowlers up 3-0 after firing home a shot in the slot.

But Richard Pinkowski would make it interesting for the Breakers when he found the back of the net with a shot from the corner. The puck would slip through Simons' pad to cut the lead to two.

But Moroso would answer back for the Prowlers when he deflected a shot up in the air and beat McLendon to give the Prowlers a 4-1 lead.

In the third period, Isaiah Crawford would slide a puck in between Simons' legs for Mentor but it wasn't enough as the Prowlers would hold onto to the 4-2 lead and pick up three points.

The Prowlers and Ice Breakers will meet again tomorrow night in Port Huron. You can catch all the action on EBW.tv. Puck drop is set for 7:30 PM.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 31, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.