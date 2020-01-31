Danville Scores Four Straight to cut through Delaware Lead

January 31, 2020 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danville Dashers News Release





The Danville Dashers scored four goals in a row in a comeback win over the Delaware Thunder in Friday night action at the David S. Palmer Arena, taking the game by a score of 4-2.

It was a Kid's Night at the Dashers game that served as a sort of homecoming for several players from the league's expansion team in the Delaware Thunder, with players like Aaron Taylor, Eric Masters, and Taylor Cutting coming back to their team from last season.

The game started slow, with the majority of the first and second periods passing by without any notable action. It wasn't until the final minute of the second period that three former Dashers combined to strike first and silence a rowdy crowd at the Palmer Arena. It was Charlie Pens Jr. who scored first, beating Jesse Gordichuk on a slap shot fed through by Eric Masters and Taylor Cutting with just 7 seconds left in the period.

From that point on, all chaos began.

Loads of back-and-fort action that neither team had had much of began with the third period, with lots of fast, physical skating in a period that would see multiple penalties and a few hard hits, one of which saw slight injuries to Delaware's Evgenii Demin and Danville's Jesse Gordichuk in a bizarre collision in front of the net.

Thomas Munichiello capitalized on the chaos scoring on a fed-through assist from Bryce Litke and Marc-Anthony Simonetta as he stunned the Dasher faithful, beating Gordichuk to his left side with just under three minutes gone in the third period.

To see te first few minutes of the period, you would've thought that would've been it for Danville. However, that was far from the case.

Jesse Neher was the first Dasher to find the back of the net when he scored after some nice link-up passing between Justin Brausen and Mitch Atkins, with four minutes off the clock in the third. Danville's hot streak continued when they pulled back even through a Jesse Neher goal set up by a behind the net feed from A.J. Tesoriero pulled the Dashers even.

After that, it was all Danville as a penalty assessed to Daniel DiCristofaro for delay of game proved to be the killing blow for Delaware, as the Jesse Neher tallied his second goal, the Dashers second power play on as many straight attempts. Once again it was the combination of Sam Turner and A.J. Tesoriero combining for the set-up.

Mitch Atkins put the final nail in the coffin with a goal in the twentieth minute, on an open net chance that came from a hustle play set up by the speedster Nick Gullo, taking the night for the Dashers.

The third, second and first stars of the night were Sam Turner (2A), A.J. Tesoriero (2A) and Jesse Neher (2G, GWG), respectively.

The Dashers and Thunder go for a second round tomorrow night, with the puck set to drop at 7:05pm CST.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 31, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.