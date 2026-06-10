Disastrous Seventh Inning Dooms River Riders in Run Rule Defeat

Published on June 9, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Elizabethton River Riders News Release







ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. - A stagnant offense combined with an offensive outburst from Johnson City doomed the River Riders in a 12-0 run rule loss at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark on Tuesday night. The Doughboys avenged their home loss to Elizabethton on Monday with the victory.

How It Happened

Elite pitching headlined the first three innings of the game. Tommy Kramkowski started for the River Riders and only allowed one hit in three innings, with a five-to-one strikeout-to-walk ratio. Colin Carney kept up at the mound for the Doughboys, and went through the first three innings only allowing three hits, striking out three batters and only allowing one walk. Both teams were scoreless until the fourth inning.

Brandon Newland came in relief of Kramkowski in the fourth, and Johnson City took advantage. The Doughboys scored two runs, both thanks to a two-RBI double by Eli Thurmond, to make it 2-0 through four innings. In the fifth, Johnson City doubled their lead after an RBI single from Dallas Brooks and a sacrifice fly RBI off the bat of Gabe Tanous. The score remained 4-0 through six innings.

The seventh inning finished off the River Riders for good. Lucas Weaver came in relief of Newland, and the Doughboys responded by putting up eight more runs. Brennan Seigler hit an RBI single, Tanous smashed a two-run homer to right center, Thurmond added an RBI double, Jack Jones joined the party with an RBI double and Gunner Skelton crushed a three-run home run to put the game in run-run territory. The score ballooned to 12-0.

Elizabethton could not score in the seventh as the Doughboys pitched a combined shutout to ensure the victory.

Game Notes

Elizabethton loaded the bases in the first, but only had five baserunners after the first.

Julien Hachem earned the win, with a five-to-zero strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Six of the 11 hits for the Doughboys were in the seventh inning.

The River Riders are now 1-3 at home in the 2026 season.

Up Next

Elizabethton (2-3) will get a day off before taking a long road trip to play the Burlington Sock Puppets at Burlington Athletic Stadium. First pitch is set for Thursday at 7 p.m.







Appalachian League Stories from June 9, 2026

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