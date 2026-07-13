River Riders Can't Pull Through in a Loss at Greeneville

Published on July 12, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Elizabethton River Riders News Release







GREENEVILLE, Tenn. - For the second game in a row, Elizabethton strands the tying runner in scoring position, losing 10-8 at Eastman Credit Union Field. Greeneville snapped their four-game losing streak with the victory.

How it Happened:

Elizabethton got off to a strong start. Jackson Reardon rolled an RBI single in the first to break the lid off the scoreboard, 1-0.

Then, in the second, Brady Richardson smashed a 402-foot, two-run homer to left field, giving the River Riders an early 3-0 lead. Elizabethton would not score again until the sixth.

Greeneville did score in the bottom half of the second after an RBI single by Amari Jefferson. The score remained 3-1 until the fourth.

The floodgates opened for the Flyboys when Lucas Weaver was pulled for Brendan Newland in the fourth inning. Jefferson grounded a two-RBI single, Nolan Behm scored after an error on a throwdown by Luke Billings, and Gabe Gray roped an RBI double. Greeneville took their first lead, 5-3, after four.

In the fifth inning, the Flyboys pulled away. Owen ten Oever smashed an RBI single, Behm skied a sacrifice fly for an RBI, Jefferson drove in his fourth RBI on a single, and Jefferson scored on a wild pitch to complete the fifth run of the inning for Greeneville. It appeared that the 10-3 lead for the Flyboys would seal up the game, but Elizabethton wouldn't go down quietly.

In the top of the sixth, the River Riders showed signs of life. Carter Johnstone, Terrance Bowen, and Jackson Reardon all lined RBI singles to get Elizabethton back into the game, 10-7, after six.

Due to Appy League rules, Sunday games only go seven innings. With that in mind, the River Riders were aggressively trying to tie the game. After Noah Haught just missed a solo homer to left, Eli Evans, Richardson and Bo Strickland all reached to load the bases.

Johnstone then advanced everyone with a sacrifice groundout, allowing Evans to score to cut the deficit to 10-8. With two outs and the tying runner in Strickland at second, Bowen struck out swinging on a pitch low and away. Greeneville survived in the shortened matchup.

Game Notes:

Jefferson was excellent for the Flyboys, finishing 3-for-3 with his first four RBI of the season.

Johnstone and Reardon both had two RBI for Elizabethton.

The River Riders outhit Greeneville 10-9.

Elizabethton is still second, but now 2 1/2 games out of first place in the West Division.

Up Next:

The River Riders (17-15) will take a day off before starting a three-game road series at Danville (17-14). First pitch at Dan Daniel Memorial Ballpark is set for Tuesday at 7 p.m.







Appalachian League Stories from July 12, 2026

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