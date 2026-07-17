Otterbots Sweep River Riders in Wire-To-Wire Win

Published on July 16, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Elizabethton River Riders News Release







DANVILLE, Va. - Danville scored the first six runs of the game and cruised to a 10-3 victory Thursday night. Elizabethton dropped their sixth game in a row with the defeat.

How it Happened:

The Otterbots offense struck early and often. In the first, Jordan Jacob knocked an RBI single, Judson Hartwell rolled an RBI single, Danny Perez had a sacrifice groundout, and Jet Berry lined an RBI single. Danville took a 4-0 lead after one inning of play.

Then, Maximo Martinez added an RBI double on a line to right in the second. The 5-0 score would hold until the fifth.

Devon Wilks then smashed a solo homer to right field. The lead grew to 6-0 after the fifth.

Elizabethton finally drove in a run in the sixth. Noah Haught blooped an RBI single to make it 6-1.

The Otterbots responded by scoring three in the bottom of the sixth. Martinez added his second RBI of the day with a sacrifice fly to right, and Jordan Jacob roped a two-run double. Danville's lead ballooned to 9-1 by the end of the frame.

By the seventh, the Otterbots were flirting with a run-rule victory. Jet Berry had an RBI single to center with zero outs, then advanced to third with only one out in the inning. Per Appy League rules, if Berry scored, the ensuing 10-run lead would end the game in the seventh. However, Berry was tagged out on a fielder's choice ground ball, and two more runners in scoring position for the Otterbots failed to score. The game went into the eighth with a 10-1 score in favor of Danville.

From there, Elizabethton added two more runs. Brady Richardson smoked an RBI triple in the eighth, and Eli Evans lined in an RBI single in the ninth. Those two runs weren't enough to make a difference, however, and the Otterbots clinched the sweep.

Game Notes:

Elizabethton got swept for the first time in 2026.

Danville outhit the River Riders, 16-6.

Jacob was the best offensive player, notching three RBI in the game.

After the loss, the River Riders fell below .500 on the year.

Up Next:

Elizabethton (17-18) will head back home to face off with Johnson City (18-17) at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark. First pitch is set for Friday at 6:30 p.m.







Appalachian League Stories from July 16, 2026

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