Doughboys mercy rule Ridge Runners in series finale, win critical series in dominant fashion

Published on July 16, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Johnson City Doughboys News Release







BLUEFIELD, W. Va. - The Johnson City Doughboys boasted five straight scoring innings, including a 13-run fifth, to snatch game three of the series against the Bluefield Ridge Runners in a 22-4 mercy-rule victory.

Johnson City got on the offensive end from the very start, tallying four runs in the top of the first with the bases loaded numerous times. Patrick Walsh drew an RBI walk, then a double play for Eli Thurmond, and a Brennon Seigler RBI single made it 3-0.

A perfectly executed double-steal from Seigler and Anthony Temesvary extended the score to 4-0. Then, between the second and fourth frames, the Doughboys put up one run each. Nate Eisfelder recorded another RBI knock on a single, Blake Herrell had one of his own, then Seigler logged another RBI on a sacrifice fly.

With a good first start of the summer on the pitching side from Ryan Selvaggi, who went three innings with five strikeouts and only one walk, the Doughboys took full control. While Bluefield put up three in the bottom of the third after a Cy Chrisman double, it was still 7-4 after four full innings.

But, Johnson City would come alive even more in the top of the fifth with 13 runs, five hits, six hits, and 16 different at-bats leading to the mercy rule at play. This impressive frame was led by Herrell, who had a two-RBI single, Gabe Tanous, who had an RBI double, and RBI walks from a number of Doughboys.

Before the game, Eli Thurmond told the clubhouse that he would launch his first home run of the season. Thurmond stepped up to the plate and drove a ball 412 feet to left-center for his first of the summer, putting the score at 20-2.

The bullpen duo of Daniel Parris and Eli Miller for the Doughboys kept Bluefield at one run, striking out four batters total to only four hits and three walks. Johnson City added two more runs with the bats in the seventh, when Thurmond drove in a run with a triple and then scored on an error.

In the bottom of the seventh, Miller shut the door with an incredible double play turned behind him by Herrell at third. This put the Doughboys in the mercy rule category and back in the win column after losing by the mercy rule last night.

Johnson City now moves to 18-17 and a solo second place in the Appalachian League West.

Notables:

Thurmond drilled his first home run of the season, finishing 2-for-4 with three total runs, four total RBI, and a triple.

Eisfelder and Herrell both had multi-hit games, combining for six total RBI and four total runs scored.

The Doughboys drew 18 total walks to only six strikeouts, with every single player in the lineup recording a free pass.

On the other end, the Johnson City pitching staff only threw four walks with nine total strikeouts, including five from Selvaggi's season debut.

Up Next:

The Doughboys will go to Elizabethton on Friday, July 17th, at 6:30 p.m. EST to take on the River Riders for game one of a two-game split-series. Then, the team will return home for a Yadier Molina Bobblehead Giveaway night at TVA Credit Union Ballpark on Saturday.

You can listen live to the first game at https://www.appyleague.com/johnson-city/audio. Also, be sure to follow our Instagram, @jc_doughboys, to stay in the loop all summer long and keep up with the team.







Appalachian League Stories from July 16, 2026

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