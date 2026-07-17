Turtle Power Sparks River Turtles' Comeback Win over Flyboys

Published on July 16, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Greeneville Flyboys News Release







PULASKI, Va. - The River Turtles rallied from an early six-run deficit to complete the comeback over the visiting Flyboys, 12-6, on Thursday night.

Greeneville got the adrenaline pumping early as left fielder Matthew Kerrigan crushed a leadoff home run over the right-field wall to give the Flyboys a 1-0 lead.

After two quick outs, Greeneville kept the inning alive as catcher Owen ten Oever singled, second baseman Deacon Nelson walked and third baseman Levi Pinder singled to score ten Oever from second, extending the lead to 2-0.

The Flyboys added three more runs in the top of the second with two outs. After back-to-back groundouts, Kerrigan walked, and right fielder Olin Ward doubled to make it 3-0.

Designated hitter Matt Cash followed with a single, and ten Oever came through again with a two-out, two-run double to score Cash and Ward, pushing Greeneville's lead to 5-0.

Greeneville added another run in the fourth after Kerrigan singled and Ward walked. Cash later reached on a fielder's choice, allowing Kerrigan to score and extend the Flyboys' advantage to 6-0.

After being held scoreless through the first three innings, Pulaski got on the board in the bottom of the fourth when center fielder Adam Haight launched a solo home run to left field.

Greeneville was unable to answer in the fifth, and the River Turtles continued to chip away. Flyboys starter Jaden Hill pitched five innings, allowing three runs on five hits while striking out four as Pulaski trimmed the lead to 6-3.

Greeneville threatened in the sixth after shortstop Gabe Gray and Kerrigan drew walks and both stole into scoring position, but Pulaski stranded them.

The River Turtles answered in the bottom half when designated hitter Luke Romine hit a two-run home run before second baseman Palmer Hornick added a two-run blast later in the inning to give Pulaski a 7-6 lead. Shortstop Jon Young Jr. followed with an RBI single to make it 8-6.

Pulaski broke the game open in the seventh, scoring four runs with the help of two Greeneville throwing errors, an RBI double from catcher Creed Erdos and an RBI groundout by right fielder Tristan King to extend the lead to 12-6.

Center fielder Amari Jefferson doubled in the eighth for Greeneville's final scoring threat, but the Flyboys were held scoreless the rest of the way as Pulaski secured the 12-6 victory.

Up Next:

Greeneville returns home after its final extended road trip of the season to begin a home-and-home series against first-place Kingsport over the next two days before hosting the Elizabethton River Riders for the final time this season on Sunday.

Tickets are available at flyboysbaseball.com or by calling 423-609-7400. Follow @gflyboys on Facebook, Instagram and X for updates and weather information.







Appalachian League Stories from July 16, 2026

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