Kingsport Pulls Away Late to Defeat Greeneville in Emphatic Fashion

Published on July 11, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Greeneville Flyboys News Release







GREENEVILLE, Tenn. - Kingsport pulled away late, defeating Greeneville, 19-4, on Saturday night.

Kingsport opened the scoring in the bottom of the second inning after center fielder BJ Gibson and shortstop Easton Beach delivered back-to-back RBI singles to give the Axmen a 2-0 lead.

The Axmen added three more runs in the third inning. Cash Williams reached on a fielding error by shortstop Gabe Gray, allowing second baseman Myles Davis to score and extend the lead to 3-0.

Right fielder Brock Silvers followed with an RBI single to right field, scoring Williams to make it 4-0. Gibson then doubled to bring home catcher Caden Reeves, pushing Kingsport's lead to 5-0.

Greeneville then responded in the top of the fourth. Left fielder Deacon Nelson drew a walk before stealing second to move into scoring position, and third baseman Levi Pinder followed with a walk.

Jackson Berry reached on an infield error, allowing Nelson to score and cut the deficit to 5-1. Gabe Gray was then hit by a pitch to load the bases before a wild pitch by Kade Durnin scored Pinder, trimming the lead to 5-2.

Kingsport answered in the bottom of the fourth when a throwing error following a strikeout allowed center fielder Seth Farni to score, extending the Axmen's advantage to 6-2.

The Axmen continued to build their lead over the final five innings, scoring two runs in the fifth, one in the sixth and 11 in the eighth.

Catcher Caden Reeves highlighted the eighth inning with a two-run home run, while third baseman Garrett Luett added a two-run double. Myles Davis finished the night with multiple RBIs as Kingsport capitalized on timely hits and opportunities with runners on base.

Greeneville added two runs in the ninth inning after Matthew Cash was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and Owen ten Oever drove in Gabe Gray with a groundout. The late runs closed out the scoring, but Kingsport secured the 19-4 victory in the series opener.

Up Next:

Greeneville will face the Elizabethton River Riders for the final time this season Sunday, leading the season series, 4-3, entering the seven-inning finale. Following an off day Monday, the Flyboys will travel to Pulaski for a three-game series against the River Turtles.

Tickets are available at flyboysbaseball.com or by calling 423-609-7400. Follow @gflyboys on Facebook, Instagram and X for updates and weather information.

By Treffen Rexius







Appalachian League Stories from July 11, 2026

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