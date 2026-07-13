Late-Game Drama Ends in Flyboys' Victory

Published on July 12, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Greeneville Flyboys News Release







GREENEVILLE, Tenn. - Greeneville snapped its four-game losing streak Sunday with a 10-8 victory over the Elizabethton River Riders, earning its 15th win of the season.

Beau Revord made his first start of the year for the Flyboys, allowing three runs over three innings while walking four. Elizabethton struck first in the opening inning after consecutive walks set up an RBI single by first baseman Jackson Reardon, giving the River Riders a 1-0 lead.

The visitors added two more in the second when shortstop Brady Richardson launched a two-run homer to left field, extending the advantage to 3-0.

Greeneville answered in the bottom half of the inning with three straight singles, capped by an RBI knock from center fielder Amari Jefferson, scoring Nolan Behm to cut the deficit to 3-1.

After a scoreless third, the Flyboys erupted in the fourth. Elizabethton reliever Brandon Newland entered with the bases loaded and no outs after Owen Ten Oever and Behm walked and Deacon Nelson singled. Ruben Zuany struck out, but Jefferson delivered a two-run single to tie the game at 3-3.

Moments later, a throwing error by catcher Luke Billings on Jefferson's stolen-base attempt allowed Behm to score and Jefferson to advance to third. Gabe Gray followed with an RBI double, giving Greeneville a 5-3 lead.

The Flyboys kept rolling in the fifth, scoring five more runs. Olin Ward walked, stole second and scored on Ten Oever's RBI single. Nelson followed with a sacrifice fly, and Jefferson added his third RBI single of the afternoon. A fielding error and a wild pitch helped Greeneville build a commanding 10-3 advantage.

But the River Riders refused to go away.

Elizabethton scored four runs in the sixth, taking advantage of timely hitting, patient at-bats and a throwing error to trim the deficit to 10-7. The comeback continued in the seventh as the River Riders loaded the bases and pushed across another run, bringing the tying run to the plate.

With two outs, reliever Cody Blair ended the threat by striking out Terrance Bowen swinging, preserving the 10-8 victory.

The win gave Greeneville the season series over Elizabethton, 5-3, and the tiebreaker between the West Division rivals. The Flyboys improved to 15-16, moving within a half-game of third place.

Up Next:

Greeneville has Monday, July 13th off before opening a three-game road series Tuesday against the Pulaski River Turtles. The Flyboys then face the Kingsport Axmen in a two-game home-and-home series before concluding the regular-season series against Elizabethton on Sunday, July 19.

Tickets are available at flyboysbaseball.com or by calling 423-609-7400. Follow @gflyboys on Facebook, Instagram and X for updates and weather information.







Appalachian League Stories from July 12, 2026

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