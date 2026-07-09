Flyboys Dismantled as Bluefield Dominate 7-Inning Affair

Published on July 8, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Greeneville Flyboys News Release







GREENEVILLE, Tenn. - Bluefield stormed back and put up a monstrous 14 runs in seven innings to dismantle the Flyboys, 14-0, on Wednesday night.

Blane Metz made his second start of the year and, after retiring the side in order in the first inning, he found himself in trouble in the second. Metz quickly recorded two outs and appeared on his way to another quick frame, but the Ridge Runners had other plans.

Designated hitter Callen Miller singled before shortstop Gabe Gray committed a fielding error. Metz then hit third baseman Matthew Robaugh to load the bases.

Metz then unleashed a wild pitch that scored the game's first run for Bluefield. Greeneville looked to answer in the bottom of the second as catcher Owen ten Oever led off with a single, but the Flyboys were retired in order after that.

Metz returned for the third inning, when Bluefield loaded the bases once again. Left fielder Ryan Morel was hit by a pitch, second baseman Alex Myers singled and shortstop Travis Pietz drew a walk.

Metz responded by striking out catcher Michael Kalnich, but Miller followed with another RBI single. Center fielder Andrew Cross added a sacrifice fly to score another run before Robaugh drew a walk.

Bradley Coulter entered in relief of Metz and tossed 2 1/3 scoreless innings.

The Flyboys stranded runners in scoring position in both the third and fourth innings. Left fielder Bryan Williams Jr. doubled in the sixth for Greeneville's only extra-base hit of the night, but the Flyboys were unable to push a run across, finishing with five hits.

Bluefield broke the game open in the sixth after loading the bases with two walks and an error. Myers ripped a bases-clearing double to left field before a sacrifice fly extended the lead to 8-0.

The Ridge Runners kept coming the seventh, scoring six more runs behind RBI singles from Myers. First baseman Cy Chrisman and Cross each drove in a run, while Kalnich added a sacrifice fly to stretch the advantage to 14-0.

Greeneville went down in order in the bottom of the seventh, giving Bluefield the shutout victory and an even split of the series.

Up Next:

Greeneville will play Bluefield one final time this season on Thursday, with first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m. The Flyboys will then face the Kingsport Axmen in a two-game home-and-home series before hosting the Elizabethton River Riders on Sunday for a seven-inning contest.

Tickets are available at flyboysbaseball.com or by calling 423-609-7400. Follow @gflyboys on Facebook, Instagram and X for updates and weather information.







Appalachian League Stories from July 8, 2026

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