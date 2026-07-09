River Riders Clinch Series with Run-Rule Victory over Pulaski

Published on July 8, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Elizabethton River Riders News Release







ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. - Elizabethton scored the final 12 runs of the game and defeated Pulaski 12-1 at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark. The River Riders clinched the series and remained in first place in the West Division.

How it Happened:

The River Turtles briefly had the lead in the first. Reginald Samuel II roped an RBI single to center to drive in Noah Toole. Despite that, Pulaski failed to score a second run after loading the bases with one out later in the inning, settling for a 1-0 lead through two innings.

Elizabethton's offense woke up in the third. Back-to-Back doubles to start the inning allowed Carter Johnstone to drive in Nick Riordan, and Noah Haught's sacrifice groundout brought in Johnstone. The River Riders took their first lead of the day, 2-1, after three.

The offensive onslaught continued for Elizabethton in the fourth. Austin Rose smashed a leadoff homer to left, Riordan had an RBI walk, Johnstone got his second RBI on a sacrifice fly, and Kyle Boylston added an RBI groundout. The score was 6-1 by the end of the inning.

Things continued to go the River Riders' way in the fifth. Riordan lined a two-RBI double to right field, making it a commanding 8-1 lead after six.

Then in the sixth, Elizabethton put the game away. Boylston smacked a leadoff solo homer, Luke Billings drove in a run after being hit by a pitch, Riordan recorded his fourth RBI on a walk, and Johnstone picked up his third RBI on a pitch that hit him. That put the game in run-rule territory, 12-1 River Riders.

Under Appalachian League rules, every game played Tuesday through Thursday ends automatically when a team leads by at least 10 runs after seven innings. Therefore, when Pulaski failed to score in the seventh inning, Elizabethton clinched the game and the series.

Game Notes:

Riordan, Johnstone, and Boyslton all had multiple RBIs in the game.

Rose has 20 RBI on the year after his solo home run, the first River Rider to hit that mark.

Eli Evans and Aidan Cope made their Elizabethton debut today.

The River Riders only used three pitchers in the victory.

Up Next:

Elizabethton (16-12) will go for the sweep tomorrow against Pulaski (13-15). First pitch is set for Thursday at 6:30 p.m.







Appalachian League Stories from July 8, 2026

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