Heart-Stopping Finish Sends Flyboys Past Bluefield

Published on July 8, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Greeneville Flyboys News Release







GREENEVILLE, Tenn. - The Flyboys narrowly escaped Bluefield with a 9-8 victory that went down to the final out.

Hudson Johnson made his first official start of the season for Greeneville following a major roster shakeup. The right-hander pitched three innings, allowing just one run while striking out three.

The Ridge Runners struck first in the top of the first inning. With two outs, center fielder Trey Meyers delivered an RBI single to score right fielder Sawyer Black, giving Bluefield a 1-0 lead.

Greeneville answered in the bottom of the third. Jackson Berry opened the inning with a stand-up double before center fielder Bryan Williams Jr. drove him home with an RBI single to even the score at one.

The Flyboys broke the game open in the fourth. Bluefield found itself in a bases-loaded jam with no outs after Levi Pinder singled and pitches hit both Ruben Zuany and Berry.

Left fielder Matthew Kerrigan, who had started the day 0-for-2, ripped a bases-clearing three-run double to give Greeneville a 4-1 lead.

Carson Ray then worked a walk, and after Williams Jr. flew out to right field, both runners advanced into scoring position.

Matthew Cash followed with a sacrifice fly to score Kerrigan, extending the lead to 5-1. Moments later, designated hitter Owen ten Oever singled through the left side to bring home Ray, capping a five-run fourth inning and giving the Flyboys a 6-1 advantage.

Bluefield trimmed the deficit in the seventh after Cristian Mendez entered in relief for Greeneville. Mendez walked in a run before escaping a bases-loaded jam, leaving the Flyboys with a 6-2 lead heading into the eighth.

Bluefield made sure the finish was anything but easy. After Greeneville carried a 6-2 lead into the eighth, the Ridge Runners stormed back to tie the game at six, capitalizing on five walks and two hit batters in the inning.

With momentum suddenly on Bluefield's side, Greeneville answered immediately in the bottom half.

Williams Jr. drew a leadoff walk and stole second before the Flyboys loaded the bases. Pinder drew a go-ahead walk, Zuany followed with another bases-loaded walk, and Berry lined an RBI single into the outfield to give Greeneville a 9-6 lead heading to the ninth.

The Ridge Runners refused to go quietly, opening the ninth with three straight baserunners and cutting the deficit to one with two runs.

The tying run remained on base with two outs before Jaden Hill induced a routine fly ball to right field, ending a tense back-and-forth battle.

After watching a four-run lead disappear over the final three innings, Greeneville delivered one final response and survived Bluefield's last rally to escape with a thrilling 9-8 victory.

Up Next:

Greeneville will host Bluefield for the final two games of the series before beginning a home-and-home, two-game set against the Kingsport Axmen. The Flyboys then conclude the week with a seven-inning matchup against Elizabethton on Sunday, July 12.

Tickets are available at flyboysbaseball.com or by calling 423-609-7400. Follow @gflyboys on Facebook, Instagram, and X for updates and weather information.







Appalachian League Stories from July 8, 2026

Heart-Stopping Finish Sends Flyboys Past Bluefield - Greeneville Flyboys

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