Greeneville Prevails in Offensive Slugfest against Burlington

Published on July 23, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Greeneville Flyboys News Release







GREENEVILLE, Tenn. - The Flyboys grabbed Game 2 of the series in thrilling fashion, defeating the visiting Burlington Sock Puppets 13-11.

Both starters escaped the first inning unscathed for the second consecutive game despite each team putting runners in scoring position.

Greeneville struck first in the bottom of the first after second baseman Jackson Berry reached on a fielding error. Three walks followed, with first baseman Deacon Nelson drawing the final free pass to force home Berry and give the Flyboys a 1-0 lead.

The Sock Puppets answered with three runs in the top of the third after outfielder Matthew Kerrigan came on in relief. Burlington tagged Kerrigan for three runs as Greeneville opted to preserve its pitching staff early, taking a 3-1 lead.

The Flyboys' offense came alive in the bottom of the third.

Designated hitter Owen ten Oever and right fielder Nolan Behm reached to open the inning before first baseman Ruben Zuany ripped an RBI double into left.

Berry followed with an RBI groundout to tie the game, and after a wild pitch moved Zuany to third, center fielder Amari Jefferson lined an RBI single to center to give Greeneville a 4-3 lead.

Jefferson and third baseman Mark Sackermann later executed a double steal, with a throwing error allowing another run to score, before shortstop Gabe Gray capped the five-run inning with an RBI double to give the Flyboys a 6-3 advantage.

Burlington answered immediately in the fourth. First baseman Deacon Pomeroy drove in a run with a triple before left fielder Bruce Wyche delivered a two-run single to tie the game. A bases-loaded walk later in the inning put the Sock Puppets back on top, 7-6.

Greeneville responded with another offensive outburst in the bottom of the fifth.

Back-to-back walks by Sackermann and Gray, followed by a Nelson single, loaded the bases before catcher Matthew Cash tied the game with a two-run single.

Pinch hitter Levi Pinder then gave the Flyboys the lead with a two-run single, and Zuany blasted a two-run home run to left to cap a six-run inning and push Greeneville ahead 12-8.

Burlington rallied again in the eighth, scoring three runs to cut the deficit to one, but Kerim Durmaz escaped the inning by inducing an inning-ending double play.

The Flyboys added an insurance run in the bottom half on Pinder's sacrifice fly, and despite Burlington loading the bases in the ninth, Gray hauled in a line drive at shortstop to end the game and secure the 13-11 victory.

Up Next:

Greeneville and Burlington will meet one final time Thursday to decide the season series. Afterward, the Flyboys welcome the Kingsport Axmen for a two-game homestand before traveling to Kingsport for two more games.

Greeneville closes the regular season with a three-game series against the Johnson City Doughboys as the Appalachian League playoff race reaches its final stretch.

Tickets are available at flyboysbaseball.com or by calling 423-609-7400. Follow @gflyboys on Facebook, Instagram and X for updates and weather information.







Appalachian League Stories from July 23, 2026

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