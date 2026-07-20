Flyboys Drop Series Finale to Elizabethton at Home

Published on July 19, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Greeneville Flyboys News Release







GREENEVILLE, Tenn. - Elizabethton salvaged the final game of the season series despite dropping the overall series to the Greeneville Flyboys, as the River Riders cruised to a 12-3 victory.

The first inning was scoreless despite both teams putting runners in scoring position. After Greeneville starter Beau Revord issued two consecutive walks, Elizabethton first baseman Tyler Pladson drove in the game's first run with a sacrifice fly.

Despite trailing 1-0, Greeneville answered in the bottom of the second. Catcher Owen Ten Oever was hit by a pitch and immediately stole second to move into scoring position.

After the Flyboys recorded two outs, third baseman Mark Sackerman collected his first RBI of the season in his first start and first at-bat to tie the game at one. Shortstop Gabe Gray followed with a single up the middle before center fielder Matthew Kerrigan flew out to end the inning.

Elizabethton regained the lead in the top of the third after shortstop Noah Haught singled and stole second. Catcher Austin Rose followed with an RBI single before right fielder Miles Shore added a sacrifice fly to make it 3-1.

The River Riders held Greeneville scoreless in the bottom of the third. After second baseman Caden Clifford singled, the game entered a two-hour rain delay before resuming at 5 p.m. EDT. Christian Mendez took over on the mound after Shindada faced just one batter.

Mendez allowed one inherited runner to score after issuing a walk to center fielder Sam Evans. A wild pitch advanced both Clifford and Evans into scoring position before left fielder Bo Strickland lifted a sacrifice fly to extend Elizabethton's lead to 3-1.

The River Riders then broke the game open, scoring nine unanswered runs from the fifth through the seventh innings.

Trey Tarkington relieved Mendez in the fifth and allowed four walks, two singles and a two-run double by Pladson as Elizabethton scored five runs in the inning.

The River Riders added three more runs in the sixth. After Cody Blair retired the first two batters, Elizabethton strung together three singles and drew two walks to take an 11-1 lead heading into the seventh.

Ruben Zuany came on to pitch in the seventh and allowed one run while striking out one. Elizabethton added another run after two singles and a walk to push its advantage to 12-1.

Greeneville refused to go quietly, scoring two runs in the bottom of the seventh. Kerrigan and Boyd each drew walks before Matt Cash lined out to left field. Olin Ward then drove in a run with an RBI single.

A wild pitch advanced both runners, and two more walks loaded the bases to trim the deficit to nine runs. Second baseman and former River Rider Jackson Berry then popped out to end the game as Elizabethton snapped its eight-game losing streak.

Following the loss, Greeneville sits 3 1/2 games out of second place and four games behind first place in the Appalachian League West standings.

Up Next

Greeneville has Monday off before opening a three-game home series against the Burlington Sock Puppets on Tuesday. The Flyboys will then face the Kingsport Axmen in a three-game series, with two games at home and one on the road.

Tickets are available at flyboysbaseball.com or by calling 423-609-7400. Follow @gflyboys on Facebook, Instagram and X for updates and weather information.







Appalachian League Stories from July 19, 2026

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