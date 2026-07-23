Doughboys Drop Second Straight, Can't Crawl Back After Bluefield's Fast Start

Published on July 23, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Johnson City Doughboys News Release







JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. - The Johnson City Doughboys could not respond on the scoreboard after the Bluefield Ridge Runners took a nine-run lead after two innings, falling for the second straight game 17-8.

The Ridge Runners' offense came out blazing with the bats to start. After two strikeouts from the top of the order, two straight walks and a Doughboys defensive error, Bluefield took a 1-0 lead.

Then, Michael Kalinich came up hitless in the first game of the series, but turned it around with a three-run homer 409 feet to right field to extend the lead. In the second, Bluefield put up five more runs on four total hits.

Alex Myers, who still leads the entire Appalachian League in average and on-base percentage, cleared a bases-loaded scenario with a three-run triple. More runs came in on an RBI groundout for Trey Meyers, then a Mason Ault RBI knock to make it 9-0 very early.

But Johnson City did respond with some fight in the third and fourth. Jackson Geiger drove in Gabe Tanous with a sacrifice fly after Tanous doubled.

Also, an RBI walk with the bases loaded for Blake Herrell made it a pair of runs in the frame. The Ridge Runners turned a double play with the bases fully juiced to strand some runners for the home team.

Nate Eisfelder delivered the first grand slam of the season for Johnson City in the fourth, 360 feet to left-center for the bases-clearing bomb.

However, three straight innings of more scoring for the Ridge Runners tallied 17 runs in the first five innings for the hottest offense in the entire league. The third through fifth innings showcased eight more runs with seven total hits.

Ryan Morel was a huge part of the fast start, tallying four hits with two doubles in just the first five innings with an RBI as well. While Bluefield did not have a home run, it was putting the ball in play and in the perfect spot that worked for the away side.

Doughboys reliever Tyler Pfirrman had an incredible summer debut, holding the explosive offense to three scoreless innings and five total strikeouts. Eli Miller backed him up on the mound with a scoreless top of the ninth with three strikeouts to his name.

On the other hand, the Johnson City offense was held scoreless in the final three frames. This included a bases-loaded scenario in the bottom of the eighth after Geiger and Patrick Walsh both gained their second hit of the night.

A clutch strikeout and two straight pop-ups from Ridge Runners reliever Wyatt Garrett ended the inning. Then, Jackson Thoma relieved him in the ninth with two strikeouts in four batters faced to end the game.

The Doughboys have now dropped two games in a row, moving to 21-19 on the season. The team still sits at second in the Appalachian League West, but now a full game back from the first-place Kingsport Axmen.

Notables:

Eisfelder drilled the first grand slam of the summer for his team in the fourth inning, cutting into the lead as well.

Pfirrman and Miller both had incredible outings, going scoreless for four combined innings with eight total strikeouts.

But the pitching staff combined for 12 total walks, 14 hits, and 17 earned runs total against a very hot Bluefield offense.

The offense also left 14 runners on base after leaving 16 in the previous game, failing to deliver the critical hit in many spots.

Up Next:

The Doughboys will look to avoid the series sweep in game three on Thursday, July 23rd at 7:00 p.m. EST. Join us at TVA Credit Union Ballpark for a Thirsty Thursday!

You can get your tickets at https://www.appyleague.com/johnson-city/tickets and join us for the fun. Also, be sure to follow our Instagram, @jc_doughboys, to keep up with the team all season long.







Appalachian League Stories from July 23, 2026

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