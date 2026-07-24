Otterbots Never Trail, Down River Riders

Published on July 23, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Elizabethton River Riders News Release







ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. - Danville scored four of their eight runs in the first inning during their 8-4 victory at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark on Thursday night. The windy matchup blew in favor of the Otterbots.

How it Happened:

In the first, Danville jumped all over Elizabethton. Maximo Martinez scored after a fielding error from JT Darden in left field, Wyatt Shaw rolled a sacrifice RBI groundout, and Caleb Ricks smacked a two-run single to give the Otterbots an early 4-0 lead.

Later in the inning, Auston Rose responded for the River Riders with an RBI single.

No one would score again until the third. Rose solidified a solid day after roping a two-RBI double, cutting the Otterbots' lead to 4-3. The score would hold until the fifth inning.

Devon Wilkes took advantage of runners on the corners with one out in the fifth, adding a sacrifice RBI groundout to make it 5-3. Then, Danville pulled away for good in the sixth. The bases were loaded with one out, and Rose made a throwing error trying to pick off Shaw, allowing him to score. Brody Jindra followed that up with an RBI walk, and the Otterbots earned a 7-3 lead.

Elizabethton did respond in the bottom half of the sixth. A leadoff triple from Terrace Bowen led to a sacrifice groundout from Miles Shore, driving in Bowen. However, the River Riders needed a lot more than that for a comeback, as they still trailed, 7-4, after six.

Only one more run was scored the rest of the way, and it was an unusual run from the Otterbots. Jordan Jacob drew a walk, Judson Hartwell pinch ran for him before stealing second and then advanced to third after a balk. Then, Hartwell decided to steal home, and it appeared pitcher Campbell Cassidy threw him out by a mile. Instead, Cassidy hesitated before making the throw, and balked Hartwell in.

Danville only used two pitchers, starter Matthew Kelley who earned the win alongside relief pitcher Peyton Fowler who got the save.

Game Notes:

Rose had two of the River Riders' four hits, and three of their four RBIs.

The Otterbots pitchers combined for a nine-to-four strikeout-to-walk ratio.

There were only 10 combined hits, six for Danville, four for Elizabethton.

The River Riders used six pitchers in the loss.

Up Next:

A must-win road series for Elizabethton (19-21) against the Bluefield Ridge Runners (18-20) at Bowen Field. First pitch for the series opener is set for Friday at 6:30 p.m.







Appalachian League Stories from July 23, 2026

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