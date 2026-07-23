Inclement Weather Cancels Matchup Between Elizabethton and Danville
Published on July 22, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)
Elizabethton River Riders News Release
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. - Game two in the three-game home series for Elizabethton against Danville was canceled due to rain in the area. Both teams will match up tomorrow, if weather permits, at 6:30 p.m.
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