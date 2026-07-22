River Riders Survive Otterbots' Rally, Win Series Opener

Published on July 21, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Elizabethton River Riders News Release







ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. - Despite a rally from Danville late, Mikey Vanderheyden's RBI walk was enough for Elizabethton to seal a 12-11 victory at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark on Tuesday night.

How it Happened:

Elizabethton struck first. Brady Richardson, aided by the short bullpen fence in right center, launched a 339-foot three-run homer. The 3-0 score held after the first inning, but not for long.

The Otterbots got a leadoff double from Devon Wilkes to start the second, and Danny Perez drove him in with an RBI groundout. The River Riders failed to add a run later in the inning, and the deficit was cut to 3-1.

Then, Danville knotted things up in the third. Following a fielding error from Richardson, Brody Jindra helped the cause with a sacrifice fly RBI to left. Brody Jindra followed him up with a sacrifice RBI groundout. The game remained knotted up at 3-3 until the fifth.

Daily Penick came in for starter Jerek Hobb and struggled. He gave up free passes to the only four batters he faced, which led to an RBI walk from Richardson. Penick was then pulled for Jaxen Maxey, who didn't do much better. Miles Shore drew an RBI walk, and both Mikey Vandeheyden and Jackson Reardon got hits to drive in runs. Then, for the only hit of the inning for Elizabethton, Bo Strickland crushed a grand slam to left, ballooning the score to 11-3 in favor of the River Riders.

However, there was no quit in the Otterbots. Starting in the sixth, Samuel Koerner rolled a fielder's choice RBI, and Maximo Martinez knocked a sacrifice fly to left. Danville then proceeded to score three more runs in the seventh. Danny Perez added a sacrifice fly to center, and Justin Hartwell alongside Jordan Jacob scored after a fielding error from Eli Evans. All of a sudden, the River Riders lead had shrunk to 11-8.

In the eighth, the Otterbots completed their epic rally. Jet Berry scored after an error from Richardson, Jindra got his second RBI off a sacrifice groundout, and Hartwell roped an RBI single to right. Suddenly, after eight straight runs for Danville, the Otterbots had tied the game at 11-11.

After the shocking rally, Elizabethton finished the job. The River Riders loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the eighth, and Vanderheyden drew a walk to score Nick Riordan.

That was the only run that Elizabethton scored in the eighth, but it was all they needed. Danville failed to reach base in the ninth, and the River Riders won their second game in a row.

Game Notes:

Luis Angel Blanco made his debut on the mound and earned the win for Elizabethton.

Both Strickland and Richardson had four RBIs.

There was significant rain throughout the ballgame, but not enough to force a delay.

The River Riders used four pitchers in the triumph.

Up Next:

Elizabethton (19-20) aims to win the home series against Danville (21-17). First pitch, barring any weather delays, is set for Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.







Appalachian League Stories from July 21, 2026

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