Doughboys Fall to Greeneville in Playoff-Clinching Scenario, Get Mercy-Ruled in Game 2 of Series

Published on July 29, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Johnson City Doughboys News Release







GREENEVILLE, Tenn. - The Johnson City Doughboys could not find any offensive momentum against the Greeneville Flyboys in a 11-1 loss Wednesday night, only recording two total hits in the defeat.

The Flyboys took an early lead and never looked back, scoring three straight runs with nine combined runs and eight hits. In the first and second, it was an RBI groundout and defensive error that brought in two runs early for the home team.

But, in the third, the Greeneville offense really came alive to extend the lead. The Flyboys put up seven runs, six hits and 11 at-bats in the frame.

Ruben Zuany, Nolan Behm and Jackson Berry all drove in runners on RBI singles, with Gabe Gray driving in two on a hit of his own. Doughboys reliever Josiah Harrison finally escaped the inning with a groundout after he came in in relief.

On the other end, Greeneville starter Dillon Kirksey pitched a no-hitter until the fifth inning.

Johnson City only mustered two hits the entire night, and they both came in the fifth when Jackson Geiger doubled and Noah Cox singled.

Matt Cash, who played nearly every position on the field, got out of a bases-loaded jam in the top of the seventh to complete the mercy rule with a groundout behind him.

The Doughboys are now 24-22 and snapped the winning streak they were enjoying. Now, after the Elizabethton River Riders' victory, it comes down to an all-or-nothing season finale in Game 3 of the series.

If the Doughboys win or the River Riders lose, Johnson City is in. If Elizabethton beats the Kingsport Axmen and Johnson City loses, it will be the River Riders clinching the second spot in the Appalachian League West.

Notables:

Â Geiger was a bright spot for the offense, recording a double and a walk to reach base two times.

Â The reliever duo of Josiah Harrison and Ricky O'Dette combined for 3 1/3 innings with no earned runs and only three hits allowed.

Â The pitching staff gave up 10 walks and 10 hits, allowing the Flyboy's offense to dominate the contest.

Up Next:

Johnson City will return home for the regular season finale on Thursday, with first pitch set for 7 p.m. Join us at the ballpark for a special jersey giveaway and Fan Appreciation Night!

This is the most important game of the season due to playoff berths on the line, so make sure to get your tickets at https://www.appyleague.com/johnson-city/tickets. We can't wait to see you there!







Appalachian League Stories from July 29, 2026

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