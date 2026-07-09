Doughboys Fight Back in Game Two, But Fall After Burlington's Offense Takes Over

Published on July 8, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Johnson City Doughboys News Release







BURLINGTON, N.C. - The Johnson City Doughboys dropped game two of their road series to the Burlington Sock Puppets, 11-8, after six straight scoring innings from the home side made the lead too big to come back on Wednesday night.

After the Doughboys went scoreless in the first frame, the Sock Puppets struck first on the very first pitch. Sal Mineo, in his summer debut for Burlington, drilled a solo home run 400 feet to open up the scoring early.

But Johnson City responded with an incredible five-run inning, with nine batters stepping up to the plate in the bottom of the first. Nate Eisfelder started things off with a solo shot of his own for his second homer of the season.

Then, RBIs for Walter Urbon on a single, Blake Herrell on a groundout, and two for Kolt Myers on a single capped off the impressive offensive inning. The Doughboys also drew three walks in the inning, putting baserunners on at will.

However, the lead wouldn't last long for Johnson City. Burlington struck right back with five runs and four hits of its own in the bottom of the inning with another solo shot on the first pitch of the frame, this time from Kevin Bruno.

Julimar Campos singled, Bruce Wyche doubled, and then three RBI in a row for the Sock Puppets' top three in the order gave Burlington the lead once again. After two full innings, the score was already 6-5.

The Doughboys then struggled on the offensive end in the next three innings, recording two 1-2-3 innings and only one hit from Geiger from the 3rd through 5th. In the fifth, Johnson City stranded two after an appearance from Lleyton Daily on the mound, who gained the win.

The Sock Puppets continued to pour it on in these innings, though, scoring two in the third and one in each between the fourth and sixth. This was highlighted by an RBI double from Campos and two key defensive errors from Johnson City.

The away side found an answer in the sixth with a Herrell three-run shot to the opposite field for his first of the summer in only his first game. The Walters State prospect kept the game close with his bat and had an incredible debut.

Burlington pitcher Nick Fein shut the door with a save after two scoreless, hitless innings and three strikeouts, earning the win at home again for the Sock Puppets. Doughboy Grant Cleavinger had another amazing call to the mound, but it wasn't enough to rally his side.

Johnson City now moves to 13-15, moving farther down in the Appalachian League West standings and below .500. A valiant comeback attempt was cut short after Burlington just kept on scoring in game two.

Notables:

Herrell had an incredible debut with a three-run shot, finishing 2-for-4 with four total RBIs.

Every Doughboy in the starting lineup had a hit except for one, with Myers also having a great debut with a two-run single.

The pitching duo of Daniel Quintero and Grant Cleavinger gave up no earned runs, combining for four total strikeouts.

Johnson City allowed 17 total hits and committed three key defensive errors that led to more runs for the opposition.

Up Next:

Johnson City will get ready for game three of the series on Thursday, July 9th, at 7:00 p.m. EST. Although the Sock Puppets have won the series by taking the first two games, the Doughboys will be looking to steal one before heading back home.

You can listen to the game at https://www.appyleague.com/johnson-city/audio to keep up with all of the road action. Also, be sure to follow our Instagram, @jc_doughboys, to see all of the content for the season.

On Friday, July 10th, it's wrestling night at TVA Credit Union Ballpark, and we can't wait to see you there. Get your tickets at https://www.appyleague.com/johnson-city/tickets and don't miss out on the action!







Appalachian League Stories from July 8, 2026

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