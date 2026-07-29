Eisfelder makes history, Doughboys dominate Greeneville in game one of the final series

Published on July 29, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Johnson City Doughboys News Release







GREENEVILLE, Tenn. - The Johnson City Doughboys took game one in the final series of the season against the Greeneville Flyboys, 16-4, in dominant fashion on the road.

From the very beginning, it was Johnson City taking a commanding lead in the top of the first with a four-run frame. The first three batters reached, then Blake Herrell and Jackson Geiger drew RBI walks, with Anthony Temesvary lining a two-run single to extend the inning.

The Doughboys extended the lead in the very next inning when Eli Thurmond logged his Appalachian League-leading fifth triple of the season to start things off. Geiger and Temesvary both drove runners in on ground-ball singles after a wild pitch to bring in three more.

In addition to the spectacular offensive showcase, starter Colin Carney had a great appearance on the mound to maintain the dominant lead. The righty, in his final start of the season, went three innings of one-run baseball with a strikeout as well.

While Greeneville stole one run in the bottom of the third, the Doughboys turned an inning-ending double play with the bases loaded. The Johnson City offense continued to show out on the road with a six-run fourth and four straight scoring innings.

In that fourth frame, Nate Eisfelder, Blake Herrell, Noah Cox and Gabe Tanous all doubled to bring up 11 different batters. Kenyon Hughes Jr. added his name to the hit column to make it 13-1 at the end of the dominant inning.

In the fifth, Eisfelder led things off one home run away from the Doughboys' single-season record. On the very first pitch he saw, "Ice" drove the baseball 361 feet and 99 miles per hour off the bat to take the lead in the Appy League as well at 10.

The Flyboys added three more of their own to cut into the deficit with four total singles, but then Doughboy reliever Daniel Parris came in and struck out two batters to stop the comeback.

Then, Johnson City added two more runs in the final two innings with another Eisfelder double, his 10th of the season, and a Geiger solo homer. Geiger showed off his golf swing when he reached for a pitch well below the zone to drive it 370 feet and make it 16-4.

Parris ended his night gaining the win with a scoreless 2.2 innings and only one hit to his name, putting the Doughboys in the win column and one victory away from clinching the playoffs.

The team is now on a two-game winning streak at 24-21 and in prime playoff contention with only two games left, in comfortable second place.

Notables:

Eisfelder, the hometown kid, made history with his 10th home run of the season and a 4-for-4 night with two doubles as well.

Herrell, Geiger, Temesvary and Cox all turned in multi-hit games with nine total RBI between the group.

Every single batter in the lineup recorded a hit, while the team also went 9-for-16 with runners in scoring position.

The pitching staff could only gain three total strikeouts, but with only one walk and four total runs allowed.

Up Next:

The Doughboys will travel back to Greeneville to take on the Flyboys again for game two of the series on Wednesday, July 29th at 7:00 p.m. EST. You can listen live to the game at https://www.appyleague.com/johnson-city/audio.

Then, the regular season finale will take place on Thursday, July 30th for Fan Appreciation Night with a special jersey giveaway. Go ahead and reserve your spot at https://www.appyleague.com/johnson-city/tickets.

Also, be sure to follow our Instagram, @jc_doughboys, for a special interview with Eisfelder after his history-making homer.







Appalachian League Stories from July 29, 2026

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