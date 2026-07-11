Doughboys Comfortably Beat River Riders in Rainy Day Contest

Published on July 10, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Elizabethton River Riders News Release







JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. - Johnson City never trailed in a 7-3 victory over Elizabethton at TVA Credit Union Ballpark on Friday night. The River Riders dropped to second place in the West division with the loss.

How it Happened:

The Doughboys jumped over Elizabethton early and often. In the first, Nate Eisefelder sharply hit an RBI double, Gabe Tanous also doubled in a run and Bennan Seigler skied a sacrifice RBI. Johnson City led 3-0 after the first.

In the second inning, both teams got on the scoreboard. Eli Evans had a sacrifice fly ball to give the River Riders their first run of the game, but the Doughboys responded with a two-run homer from Blake Herrell later in the inning. The score was 5-1 after two in favor of Johnson City.

Then Elizabethton got some momentum going in the fourth. Evans added another RBI thanks to a solid single. The 5-2 score held until the sixth. Then, the Doughboys put the game away. Seigler scored off a throwing error from pitcher Noah Haught, and Kenyon Hughes Jr. notched an RBI single. The 7-2 lead for Johnson City would be enough for the rest of the game.

The River Riders left two runners stranded in the seventh and eighth without scoring. Luke Billings did drive in one with a single in the ninth, but that wasn't enough to prevent the Doughboys from winning, 7-3.

With the loss, and the Kingsport Axmen's win at Greeneville, Elizabethton dropped to second place behind the Axmen in the West Division.

Game Notes:

Matt Evans started for the River Riders but was pulled for Eli Evans due to injury in the first.

Elizabethton outhit Johnson City, 10-8, despite the result.

Turner Sparks and Daniel Parris made their debut for Elizabethton and Johnson City, respectively.

The River Riders used four pitchers in the loss.

Up Next:

Elizabethton (17-13) will run it back against the Doughboys (15-15) at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark on Saturday. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.

By Nicholas Goodman







Appalachian League Stories from July 10, 2026

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