Elizabethton Sweeps the River Turtles in Dominant Fashion

Published on July 9, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Elizabethton River Riders News Release







ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. - The River Riders earned their second straight run-rule victory over Pulaski, 14-4, at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark. Elizabethton maintains its first-place position in the West Division after the sweep.

How it Happened:

The River Turtles struck early. Noah Toole stole home during a double steal in the top of the first. The 1-0 lead was the only lead for Pulaski, and it didn't last long.

Later in the first, Elizabethton responded with three runs. Cole Pladson scored while a double play was occurring, Jackson Reardon knocked an RBI double, and Matt Evans added an RBI single. The River Riders led 3-1 through the first three innings.

Then, the floodgates opened for Elizabethton. Starting in the fourth, Mikey Vanderheyden, Reardon, and Matt Evans drew RBI walks before Eli Evans got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. The River Riders led 7-1 by the end of the fourth.

Elizabethton pulled away for good in the fifth inning. Terrance Bowen smashed a grand slam to center, and Matt Evans skied a sacrifice fly to center. After five, the River Riders had a commanding 12-1 lead.

Both teams scored a run in the sixth. Aubrey Kearns roped an RBI single for Pulaski, and Pladson scored off a wild pitch for Elizabethton.

The River Turtles prevented a seventh-inning run-rule defeat with a two-run home run from Jesse Brown to right. Despite that, Vanderheyden rolled an RBI single to center in the eighth, walking it off for the River Riders, 14-4.

Game Notes:

Bowen's grand slam was the second for Elizabethton in the series.

The River Riders had more walks than hits: 12 walks, 11 hits.

Porter Gobble earned his team-leading fourth win, three innings with no baserunners.

Elizabethton had a 12-4 strikeout-to-walk ratio, compared to 5-12 for Pulaski.

Up Next:

The River Riders (17-12) will travel to Johnson City (14-15) for the first time since June 14th. First pitch at TVA Credit Union Ballpark is set for Friday at 7 p.m.







Appalachian League Stories from July 9, 2026

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