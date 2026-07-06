Ward's Homer Not Enough as Flyboys Fall to River Riders

Published on July 5, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Greeneville Flyboys News Release







ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. - Elizabethton and Greeneville split the four-game season series as the River Riders claimed the finale with a 10-5, seven-inning victory Sunday.

Ayden Bullock made his second start of the season for Greeneville, pitching three innings while allowing three runs and striking out five. Elizabethton scored one run in each of the first four innings to build an early advantage.

The River Riders opened the scoring in the first after catcher Austin Rose reached on a fielding error by shortstop Gabe Gray, allowing third baseman Carter Johnstone to score and make it 1-0.

Elizabethton extended its lead in the second when center fielder Bo Strickland lined a stand-up RBI double to score designated hitter Mikey Vanderheyden II, making it 2-0.

Greeneville answered in the third. Designated hitter Matt Cash drove in a run with an RBI single before third baseman Nolan Behm lifted a sacrifice fly that scored center fielder Bryan Williams Jr., tying the game at two runs apiece.

The River Riders quickly responded in the bottom half of the inning to regain a 3-2 advantage before adding another run in the fourth when Rose drew a bases-loaded walk, forcing home second baseman Nick Riordan to make it 4-2.

The Flyboys' offense came alive in the fifth inning. Left fielder Matthew Kerrigan singled, and Williams Jr. followed with an RBI triple to cut the deficit to 4-3. Cash then grounded out to bring home Williams Jr., tying the game at 4-4.

After reliever Matthew Porchas retired Behm, right fielder Olin Ward launched his second home run of the season, a 386-foot blast to left field, giving Greeneville its first lead of the day at 5-4.

Greeneville's comeback quickly unraveled in the bottom of the fifth as Elizabethton capitalized on free passes and a costly throwing error.

Consecutive walks by Tre Jackson put two runners aboard before Riordan reached on a fielder's choice that included a throwing error by first baseman Ruben Zuany, allowing the tying run to score.

Later in the inning, Bowen delivered a two-run single to left to give the River Riders a 7-5 lead entering the sixth. Elizabethton added three more runs in that frame. Strickland drove in a run with an RBI single before Bowen came through again with another two-run single to stretch the lead to 10-5.

Greeneville managed just two baserunners over the final two innings, including a seventh inning double by Zuany, but could not mount another rally as the River Riders closed out the victory.

Despite outhitting Elizabethton, the Flyboys fell to second place in the Appalachian League West Division at 13-12. The River Riders improved to 14-12 and reclaimed first place.

Up Next

Greeneville is off Monday before returning home for a three-game series against the Bluefield Ridge Runners. The Flyboys will then play a two-game home-and-home series against the Kingsport Axemen.

Tickets are available at flyboysbaseball.com or by calling 423-609-7400. Follow @gflyboys on Facebook, Instagram and X for updates and weather information.







Appalachian League Stories from July 5, 2026

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