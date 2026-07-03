Lewis' Final Start Helps Lift Flyboys into First Place

Published on July 2, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Greeneville Flyboys News Release







GREENEVILLE, Tenn. - Greeneville improved to 12-10 on the season and moved into first place in the Appalachian League West Division with a 6-4 victory over Elizabethton on Thursday night.

Greeneville starter Braxton Lewis could not have asked for a better way to finish his season, tossing four quality innings while allowing just two hits, one earned run and striking out three.

The lone earned run came in the top of the second inning when designated hitter Mikey Vanderheyden II delivered a two-out RBI single to open the scoring and give Elizabethton a 1-0 lead.

Greeneville answered immediately in the bottom half of the frame.

Back-to-back singles by left fielder Nolan Behm and catcher Nelson Grajales-Vasquez were followed by a walk to third baseman Gabe Gray, loading the bases with no outs.

That brought Ruben Zuany to the plate. The Florida native lifted a sacrifice fly to score Behm and tie the game at 1-1. Second baseman Jackson Berry, the newest member of the Flyboys, then flew out to shortstop, giving Elizabethton back-to-back outs.

Center fielder Matthew Kerrigan then lined an RBI single into left field to give the Flyboys a 2-1 lead.

Carson Ray followed with a single before right fielder Olin Ward ripped a double to center field. Designated hitter Matt Cash then delivered a two-run single, extending Greeneville's advantage to 6-1.

The game remained scoreless over the next four innings until Greeneville reliever Bradley Coulter allowed his first earned run of the season on a wild pitch, trimming the Flyboys' lead to 6-2.

The River Riders added two more runs in the top of the eighth inning. Center fielder Bo Strickland drove in second baseman Noah Haught with a sac fly to make it 6-3. Two batters later, catcher Austin Rose doubled home right fielder Kyle Boylston, cutting Greeneville's lead to 6-4.

Tre Jackson entered in relief of Beau Revord before Bennett Percival was called upon after Jackson walked both batters he faced.

Percival recorded the final four outs to earn his second save of the season. He struck out Haught before Strickland grounded into a game-ending 5-3 double play.

Coulter earned his fourth victory of the season, improving to 4-0.

Up Next

Greeneville and Elizabethton will continue the series Friday in Elizabethton. The Flyboys then return home July 4 for the annual Independence Day Extravaganza at Eastman Credit Union Field before closing out the series with a seven-inning game Sunday in Elizabethton.

Tickets are available at flyboysbaseball.com or by calling 423-609-7400. Follow @gflyboys on Facebook, Instagram, and X for updates and weather information.







Appalachian League Stories from July 2, 2026

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