Carson Ray Named Appalachian League Player of the Week

Published on June 30, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Greeneville Flyboys News Release







GREENEVILLE, Tenn. - Greeneville Flyboys infielder Carson Ray has been named the Appalachian League Player of the Week. The Houston commit from Woodward Academy (Ga.) had a phenomenal week at the plate to add onto his already dominating 2026 season. Ray played four games this past week, recording a .462 batting average, five runs, two home runs, three RBI, one stolen base, 12 total bases and a 1.555 OPS.

Ray was also part of the Appalachian League Select Team that took on the USA National Stripes, where he went 2-for-3 on the day. Ray is currently third in the league with a .412 batting average and top 10 in hits, OBP and OPS.

The Flyboys under manager Turner Ward currently hold a 9-9 record in the Appalachian League West and are only one game out of first place. The Flyboys will be back in action tonight, June 30 on the road against the Johnson City Doughboys. The Flyboys return home July 1 to face the Doughboys again in a doubleheader at Eastman Credit Union Field starting at 5 p.m.

The Flyboys will also host the Elizabethton River Riders on July 4 for the America 250 Firework Celebration. Tickets can be purchased at flyboysbaseball.com.







Appalachian League Stories from June 30, 2026

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