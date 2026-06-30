Carson Ray, Braden Curry Earn Appalachian League Weekly Honors

Published on June 30, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL) News Release







CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - The Appalachian League announced that Greeneville's Carson Ray and Burlington's Braden Curry (Xavier) were named the Player and Pitcher of the Week, respectively, for the period of June 22-28.

Ray, 19, was the driving force of Greeneville's offense during the week, slashing .462/.632/.923 with a 1.555 OPS across four games for the Flyboys en route to Player of the Week honors. He went 6-for-13 with two home runs, three RBI, five walks and a stolen base, reaching base safely 11 times in four games. Ray's home runs came on back-to-back days, both traveling 385 feet with 97-degree launch angles.

Ray joined the Appalachian League from Woodward Academy in Atlanta, Ga, where he graduated this spring. Over a four-year varsity career, Ray slashed .383/.475/.565, with six home runs and 86 RBI. The shortstop is currently leading Greeneville in batting average (.412), on-base percentage (.524) and OPS (1.093).

Curry, 21, was dominant for Burlington in his start on June 23, striking out eight and allowing just four base runners over five innings pitched in the Sock Puppets' 4-0 win over Danville. The performance gave Curry his second win of the season, moving his record to 2-0, while lowering his ERA to an incredible 0.84. In three Appalachian League appearances, Curry has thrown 10.2 innings, giving up only four hits and two runs, while boasting a 1.03 WHIP and a .118 batting average against. His 18 strikeouts give him a 15.2 K/9 mark.

Curry spent two years at Toledo before committing to Xavier this summer. The Whitehouse, OH native amassed 51 strikeouts in 33.2 innings pitched in 2026, holding opponents to a .233 batting average against.

Both Ray and Curry were named to the Appalachian League Select Team that faced the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team in an exhibition doubleheader on Monday June 29.







Appalachian League Stories from June 30, 2026

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