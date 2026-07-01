River Riders Demolish Axmen 15-6

Published on June 30, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Kingsport Axmen News Release







ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. - The River Riders used a huge sixth inning to down the Axmen, 15-6. Kingsport's offense kept them in the game, but pitching sank the hope of making a comeback.

While the final score may look lopsided, it was actually a close contest to begin the day. The score was tied 5-5 entering the fourth inning.

Kingsport was out hitting Elizabethton in the early stages, but one thing kept the River Riders in the game at this point, walks.

On the night, the Axmen issued 16 walks, always putting runners on the bases for the River Riders, so even when the bats weren't firing, they constantly had chances to capitalize on the seldom hits.

This pattern came to a head in the sixth when Elizabethton saw a 7-5 lead blossom into a 14-5 advantage. Four well timed hits and four well timed walks materialized for Elizabethton as the inning served as essentially the nail in the coffin for the Axmen's hopes at breaking five hundred.

Kingsport entered the game with a sub-five team ERA, but left the contest at 5.20.

The offense for Kingsport had one of its best games headlined by a 3-for-4 night from Colin Sullivan, that manufactured three RBIs.

Even the hot bats weren't enough for Kingsport as they look to split the series tomorrow night.







Appalachian League Stories from June 30, 2026

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