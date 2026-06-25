Cecil Slams Door Shut on River Riders, Helps Axmen Claim Seventh Win

Published on June 24, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Kingsport Axmen News Release







ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. - Following an early offensive surge, Kingsport held on to edge Elizabethton, 6-5, in a thrilling contest on the road Wednesday night. Jack Cecil tossed the final two innings of relief to help secure the win and earn his first save.

Cecil came into the game only up one run in the eighth, and across both the eighth and ninth, only allowed one runner to reach base in each inning. Cecil then proceeded to leave each stranded both times.

Cecil's scoreless frames finished a contest that started heavily in Kingsport's favor. Kingsport has had a knack this season for starting sluggish, but this time the Axmen sprinted out of the gate thanks to a five-run first inning. Kingsport actually had eight of its 10 hits through the first three frames.

However, Kingsport struggled at the dish after that, which allowed the River Riders to mount a comeback.

In the bottom of the third, Elizabethton started seeing the ball well at the plate, scoring two runs off starter Kade Durnin.

Then two innings later Kyle Boylston launched his first long ball of the summer over the left field wall. In the same inning, the River Riders scored another on an RBI single from Austin Rose.

Their final run came in the seventh when Hank Gomric grounded in a fielder's choice to score Carter Johnstone.

Then Cecil entered shortly after in the eighth, with the score at 6-5 in favor of Kingsport. Cecil was impressive as he was able to preserve the lead and put a seal on the Axmen's seventh victory.

With the win Kingsport improved to 6-2 on the road this season.







Appalachian League Stories from June 24, 2026

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