Kingsport's Offense Falters as the Axmen Drop Game 2 to Pulaski

Published on June 28, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Kingsport Axmen News Release







KINGSPORT, Tenn. - The Axmen struggled to get the bats going in a 4-1 loss to the River Turtles on Saturday. Kingsport finished with only three hits on the night.

While Pulaski boasts one of the best offenses in the Appalachian League, it was their pitching that stole the show in this one.

It started with Ryan King who hurled four scoreless innings while striking out six.

During these first four innings, King got help from his offense, which scored all four runs on the contest during these frames.

It started in the second with a double steal with runners on the corners, as Tre Bryant was able to cross home plate to make it 1-0 Turtles.

In the third inning, Luke Romine singled to score Noah Toole, and then Easton Masse doubled to bring in Romine.

The fourth run was scored on a solo homer from outfielder Brady Elrod, his first long ball of the summer.

Eans Walls entered the contest in the fifth for Pulaski and made it through the fifth and sixth scoreless.

However, Walls did surrender the lone Axmen run of the contest when Caden Reeves hit an RBI single to score Cash Williams in the seventh inning.

Gage Albright made it through the eighth, and Pulaski turned to Braylon Brooks to close out the ninth. Brooks didn't waste any time in sealing the deal, going three up, three down with a strikeout.

With the win Pulaski broke its three-game losing streak and alternatively snapped Kingsport's three-game win streak.







Appalachian League Stories from June 28, 2026

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