All-Around Performance Powers Axmen to a Three-Game Win Streak

Published on June 26, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Kingsport Axmen News Release







KINGSPORT, Tenn. - The Axmen bats and arms put on a stellar performance, shutting out the River Turtles 6-0. Kingsport records its sixth game with ten or more hits, improving to 9-9 on the season.

Since the beginning of the contest, it was a slow-burning pitchers' duel that saw both starters last four innings. Kingsport's starter Freddy Beruvides tossed each inning scoreless while striking out eight, setting the tone for the rest of the way.

Pulaski surrendered the first run of the contest on a Phoenix McFarland RBI single.

Even after scoring the first run, Kingsport still wasn't quite clicking on all cylinders as they let the River Turtles make it out of some tough bases-loaded jams.

However, even as the offense left a few chances up in the air, the pitching was still dominant. In his debut, Colin Sullivan tossed 1 Ã¢..." innings scoreless, earning the win.

Seth Farni entered after him to earn the hold, as he tossed 2 Ã¢..." scoreless innings.

Kingsport supported their pitchers, adding five runs in the sixth, where patience was king. After back-to-back base knocks and a walk that loaded the bases, Pulaski walked the next four batters, falling behind 5-0.

The final run of the inning came on a wild pitch that scored Caden Reeves, making the score 6-0.

Michael Savarese closed the door on the River Turtles notching the Axmen their third win in a row, and second in a row at home where they have struggled.

With the results from Friday, the Axmen's 9-9 record puts them in a four-way tie for first place in the West Division.

By Thomas Howlett







Appalachian League Stories from June 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.