Appalachian League Announces Select Team Roster for Monday Doubleheader

Published on June 26, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL) News Release







CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - The Appalachian League announced its Select Team roster for the doubleheader against the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team (CNT) Stars and Stripes squads June 29 at the National Training Complex in Cary, N.C.

The Appalachian League Select Team roster was chosen by league executives and team managers. The roster includes 13 pitchers, three catchers, nine infielders and seven outfielders. The Johnson City Doughboys lead all Appy League teams with seven selections, the Burlington Sock Puppets have six and both the Danville Otterbots and Kingsport Axmen have four.

Infielders Jack Beck (Burlington) and Gunner Skelton (Johnson City) are among the players named to the Select Team; the pair recently attended the 2026 MLB Draft Combine in Phoenix. Carson Brumbaugh (Greeneville), the preseason SEC Freshman of the Year by Perfect Game and D1Baseball, will play in the doubleheader on Monday. Talmadge Davis (Bluefield) will pitch for the Select Team, he was recently selected for the HBCU Swingman Classic in July.

Burlington manager Mickey Tettleton will lead the Appy League Select Team, joined by fellow Sock Puppets coaches Dave Schmidt (pitching coach), Roger Hill (hitting coach) and Tommy Williams (fourth coach), along with Kingsport's Ty'Relle Harris (coach).

Appalachian League Select Team roster

Pitchers: Grant Cleavinger (Johnson City), Braden Curry (Burlington), Talmadge Davis (Bluefield), Jacob Gomberg (Johnson City), Asher Goss (Danville), Diego Gutierrez (Danville), Will Haas (Johnson City), Kamden Hawks (Danville), Greg Minnick (Elizabethton), Jameson Napper (Kingsport), Michael Savarese (Kingsport), Dylan Singleton (Danville), Max Strickland (Pulaski)

Catchers: Vincent DeCarlo (Burlington), Michael Kalinich (Bluefield), Cash Williams (Kingsport)

Infielders: Jack Beck (Burlington), Carson Brumbaugh (Greeneville), Garrett Luett (Kingsport), Braden Maranto (Burlington), Brandon Novy (Burlington), Holden Pantier (Johnson City), Deacon Pomeroy (Burlington), Gunner Skelton (Johnson City), Hunter Tarchalski (Elizabethton)

Outfielders: Hank Gomric (Elizabethton), Matthew Kerrigan (Greeneville), Sebastian Norman (Pulaski), Luke Romine (Pulaski), Walter Urbon (Johnson City), Braxton Van Cleave (Johnson City), Olin Ward (Greeneville)

For the complete Appalachian League Select Team roster, click here.

The doubleheader on June 29 will conclude the Appalachian League's and CNT's exhibition series that will feature three days of doubleheaders between June 27-29. Four games will be played by Appalachian League teams in Appy League stadiums ahead of Monday's games in Cary.

The full exhibition schedule is listed below:

June 27; Greeneville Flyboys vs. CNT Stars; Burlington Athletic Stadium (Burlington, N.C.); 3 p.m. ET

June 27; Burlington Sock Puppets vs. CNT Stripes; Burlington Athletic Stadium (Burlington, N.C.); 7 p.m. ET

June 28; Johnson City Doughboys vs. CNT Stars; American Legion Post 325 Field (Danville, Va.); 1 p.m. ET

June 28; Danville Otterbots vs. CNT Stripes; American Legion Post 325 Field (Danville, Va.); 5:30 p.m. ET

June 29; Appy League Select vs. CNT Stars; National Training Complex (Cary, N.C.); 3 p.m. ET

June 29; Appy League Select vs. CNT Stripes; National Training Complex (Cary, N.C.); 7 p.m. ET

Five Appalachian League alumni were invited to 2026 Collegiate National Team Training Camp; Trey Callaway (Bluefield '25), Brodie Johnston (Greeneville '24), Derrick Pitts (Kingsport '25), Julio Solier (Tri-State '25) and Pablo Torres (Elizabethton '23).

Five Appalachian League alumni featured on the Select Team have gone on to play professional baseball, including Josh Owens in 2025 and Garrett Hodges, Max Martin, Ryan McCrystal and Callan Moss in 2024.







Appalachian League Stories from June 26, 2026

Appalachian League Announces Select Team Roster for Monday Doubleheader - ApL

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