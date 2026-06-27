Greeneville Stays Fly with Third Straight Victory

Published on June 26, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Greeneville Flyboys News Release







BURLINGTON, NC - The Flyboys' bats stayed hot as Greeneville took the series opener against the Sock Puppets, 13-6.

Dillon Kirksey took the mound for his fourth start of the year, going four innings and allowing three runs, including two in the bottom of the first. The first three hits of the game for Burlington were all singles lined into the outfield.

Designated hitter Brandon Novy lined a ball into the outfield, scoring shortstop Orlando Fernandez to make it 1-0 Burlington. Later in the inning, right fielder Devin Mitchell singled, scoring first baseman Deacon Pomeroy as the lead grew to 2-0.

After being held scoreless through the first inning, the Flyboys' offense awoke. After a leadoff double by third baseman Levi Pinder, catcher Nelson Grajales-Vasquez and designated hitter Evan Williams both reached base via singles.

First baseman Ruben Zuany then delivered a sacrifice fly to left field, scoring Pinder. Grajales-Vasquez was then caught in a rundown after Bruce Wyche's error in the outfield, resulting in an out at second as Burlington maintained a 2-1 lead.

For three innings, Burlington looked poised to take control behind a relentless string of base hits. But in one thunderous swing, the entire game changed.

With the bases loaded in the fourth inning, Gabe Gray launched a towering grand slam to left-center field, igniting a six-run surge that completely flipped the script. What had been a two-run deficit instantly became a Greeneville lead, and the Flyboys never looked back.

The offensive fireworks continued in the fifth when Evan Williams crushed a two-run homer, stretching the advantage to four. Greeneville added to its lead in the seventh, where three walks, a throwing error and Gray's RBI double fueled a four-run inning that buried Burlington's comeback hopes.

The Flyboys put an exclamation point on the opener in the ninth as Ruben Zuany belted a two-run homer and right fielder Danny Wallace followed with a triple, capping a 13-run, 14-hit offensive explosion.

Despite out-hitting Greeneville 15-14, Burlington could never find the big hit when it mattered. Fourteen of the Sock Puppets' 15 hits were singles, allowing the Flyboys to consistently escape trouble on the bases.

Burlington finally broke through with Deacon Pomeroy's two-run double in the ninth, but by then Greeneville had already completed a dramatic comeback, turning an early deficit into a commanding 13-6 victory in Game 1.

With the win, the Flyboys secured their first three-game winning streak of the season, continuing their hottest stretch of the summer.

Up Next:

The Flyboys will face the Team USA Stars in an exhibition matchup before returning to Appalachian League play against Burlington at 5:30 p.m. EDT on Sunday, June 28, in a seven-inning contest. Greeneville then travels to Johnson City for a single game against the Doughboys before returning to Eastman Credit Union Field for a doubleheader against Johnson City on Wednesday, July 1.

Tickets are available at flyboysbaseball.com or by calling 423-609-7400. Follow @gflyboys on Facebook, Instagram, and X for updates and weather information.

By Treffen Rexius







Appalachian League Stories from June 26, 2026

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