Flyboys Take Flight Late, Crush Bluefield in Statement Win on the Road

Published on June 25, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Greeneville Flyboys News Release







BLUEFIELD, W. Va. - Greeneville's offense stayed red-hot as the Flyboys rolled to an 11-2 victory over Bluefield, securing a road series win against the defending Appalachian League champions Thursday night.

The game settled into an early pitchers' duel through the first two innings, as only one run was scored in the bottom of the second when Ridge Runner catcher Michael Kalinich launched a solo home run off Braxton Lewis, opening the scoring and making it 1-0 Bluefield.

In the top of the third, Greeneville officially took flight as second baseman Carson Ray launched his second home run in as many days - a two-run shot to left field - as the Flyboys took the lead, 2-1, and then never looked back.

The Flyboys broke the game open in the sixth when third baseman Nolan Behm ripped a two-run double to left, extending the lead to 4-1. Although Bluefield scratched across a run in the bottom half of the inning, Greeneville answered with two more runs in the seventh before putting the game completely out of reach.

The Flyboys plated two runs in the eighth, highlighted by catcher Matthew Cash's sacrifice fly, before left fielder Matthew Kerrigan delivered the knockout punch in the ninth with a towering three-run homer to right-center, capping an 11-2 rout.

Greeneville's bullpen was dominant over the final four innings, allowing just one run while striking out eight batters to seal the victory.

With the win, the Flyboys improved to 8-9 on the season, matching Bluefield's record at 8-9.

Braxton Lewis shined in this game as he made his third start of the year, pitching five innings while allowing just one run and striking out five.

Up Next:

Greeneville will travel to Burlington to take on the Sock Puppets for a two-game set, with a brief intermission on June 27, when Greeneville will face Team USA Baseball. After that, the Flyboys will have an off-day before facing the Doughboys in Johnson City.

Tickets are available at flyboysbaseball.com or by calling 423-609-7400. Follow @gflyboys on Facebook, Instagram, and X for updates and weather information.







Appalachian League Stories from June 25, 2026

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