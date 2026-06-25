Greeneville Earns Doubleheader Split After Game 2 Win over Bluefield

Published on June 25, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Greeneville Flyboys News Release







BLUEFIELD, W.Va. - Greeneville evens the series 1-1 with Bluefield after winning Game 2 of the doubleheader 7-3, thanks to an offensive showcase.

Greeneville set the tone early against Bluefield starting pitcher Dominic Smith after the heartbreak ending they experienced in Game 1. Shortstop Carson Ray grounded a ball into the outfield to keep the hot hand batting.

Immediately after that, first baseman Matt Cash and catcher Nelson Grajales-Vazquez both walked, loading the bases for right fielder Olin Ward. Ward would then pop out to first baseman Cy Chrisman, momentarily deflating the Flyboys' momentum.

In the bottom of the first, Aidan VanDeHatert got the starting nod for the Flyboys in his third start of the year. VanDeHatert proceeded to give up two immediate singles to left fielder Ryan Morel and shortstop Andrew Cross.

After designated hitter Travis Peitz grounded into a double play, first baseman Cy Chrisman singled into the outfield, scoring Morel as Bluefield took a 1-0 lead.

After Bluefield took a 1-0 lead, the Flyboys responded in the third. Singles by center fielder Bryan Williams Jr. and Cash, followed by a walk to catcher Nelson Grajales-Vazquez, loaded the bases before Ward delivered a two-run single to put Greeneville ahead 2-1.

The Flyboys added another run in the fourth when Williams Jr. drove in Ray with an RBI single, extending the lead to 3-1. Bluefield trimmed the deficit to 3-2 in the bottom half after a fielding error allowed a run to score.

Greeneville seized control in the sixth. Ray led off with a single and scored on Williams Jr.'s RBI triple. Later in the inning, third baseman Levi Pinder brought home a run with an RBI single before designated hitter Evan Williams ripped a two-run double to center, capping a four-run frame and pushing the lead to 7-2.

Bluefield answered with a run in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI single by Peitz, but Bennett Percival and the Flyboys defense closed the door in the seventh.

Williams Jr. paced Greeneville's offense, going 3-for-5 with a triple, two RBIs, and three runs scored. Pinder collected three hits and an RBI, while Cash and Ray each added three-hit performances. Williams delivered the biggest blow of the game with a two-run double as Greeneville finished with 16 hits in the win.

Up Next:

Greeneville will take on Bluefield one last time on the road tomorrow night at 6:30 p.m. ET. After that, they will head to Burlington, North Carolina, to take on the Sock Puppets with a brief intermission in the middle to face Team USA.

Tickets are available at flyboysbaseball.com or by calling 423-609-7400. Follow @gflyboys on Facebook, Instagram, and X for updates and weather information.







Appalachian League Stories from June 25, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.