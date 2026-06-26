Elizabethton Drops Rubber Match to Kingsport

Published on June 25, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Elizabethton River Riders News Release







KINGSPORT, Tenn. - Four early runs and a dominant pitching performance by the Axmen sealed a series victory for Kingsport in a 4-1 win at Ballad Health Field on Thursday night.

How it Happened:

Elizabethton struck first. An RBI single by Jackson Reardon drove in Cole Pladson to give the River Riders a 1-0 lead. It would be the only lead for Elizabethton in the series decider.

Kingsport took the lead for good in the bottom of the first. Cash Williams smashed his first home run of the season, a 403-foot, two-run no-doubter to left field to give the Axmen a 2-1 lead.

In the second, a couple of errors from the River Riders gave the Axmen some cushion. A throwing error from Nick Riordan allowed Trey Jozwiakowski to reach first, and an error on catcher Mickey Vanderheyden's throw down attempt to second base allowed Jozwiakowski to score. Jacob Parr, after advancing to third thanks to the error from Vanderheyden, scored on a sacrifice groundout from Easton Beach to make it 4-3 Axmen.

That score would hold from the end of the second through the rest of the game. Elizabethton had their chances to come back. For example, Bo Strickland was left stranded at third base in the third inning, Hank Gomric reached second but could not score in the fourth and Cole Pladson struck out swinging with two runners in scoring position to end the top of the seventh.

The biggest opportunity missed for the Riders was in the eighth. A double by Noah Haught and a single by Luke BIllings put runners on the corners with no outs. Elizabethton failed to score and could not put a runner into scoring position in the ninth.

Kingsport had excellent pitching throughout, as their four pitchers combined for a 13-5 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Game Notes:

There were only 10 combined hits, six for the Axmen, and four for the River Riders.

Keegan Roach earned the win, and Chase Kriebel got the save for Kingsport.

Riley Puckett was great over four relief innings, a five-to-one strikeout-to-walk ratio and no runs.

Elizabethton only used three pitchers despite losing.

Up Next:

The River Riders (8-9) will kick off a three-game home series at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark against the Bluefield Ridge Runners (10-7). First pitch is set for Friday at 6:30 p.m.







Appalachian League Stories from June 25, 2026

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