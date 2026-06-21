Flyboys Grounded Again as Otterbots Roll to an 11-2 Victory

Published on June 21, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Greeneville Flyboys News Release







GREENEVILLE, Tenn. - Danville continued its strong play in Greeneville on Sunday afternoon, defeating the Flyboys 11-2 in convincing fashion.

Owen Shinada made his first start of the season for Greeneville and ran into immediate trouble after hitting leadoff batter and center fielder Caleb Ricks. Left fielder Kyle Krupp followed with a single to put two runners aboard.

Moments later, shortstop Davis Perkins delivered a two-run double to score Ricks and Krupp and give Danville an early 2-0 lead. Second baseman Maximo Martinez later added another run with an RBI single into center field, extending the advantage to 3-0 in the top of the first.

The OtterBots added to their lead in the second inning. Back-to-back singles from catcher Sam Koerner and first baseman Brody Jindra set the table before Krupp drove in another run with an RBI single to make it 4-0.

Third baseman Jordan Jacob was hit by a pitch, bringing home another run to push the lead to 5-0. Martinez added another RBI single later in the inning to extend Danville's advantage to 6-0.

Greeneville answered in the bottom of the second. Second baseman Carson Brumbaugh reached on a single and later advanced to third on a wild pitch from Diego Gutierrez. Shortstop Carson Ray followed with an RBI line drive to left field to score Brumbaugh and cut the deficit to 6-1.

Danville delivered the knockout punch in the top of the fourth. Ricks opened the inning with a double and Krupp worked a walk before Perkins drove in another run with an RBI single. The OtterBots continued applying pressure throughout the inning, stringing together timely hits and capitalizing on baserunners to score four more runs and stretch the lead to 10-1.

Martinez highlighted the rally with a two-run double, while Wyatt Shaw added an RBI hit to cap off the inning.

Greeneville responded in the bottom half of the fourth and continued competing despite the deficit. Ray delivered again with another RBI hit to score Brumbaugh and trim the lead to 10-2.

Danville added one final insurance run in the sixth inning when designated hitter Wyatt Shaw collected his second RBI hit of the afternoon to make it 11-2.

The Flyboys continued battling late, putting runners on base in both the sixth and seventh innings. Pinch hitter Rubben Zuany entered for designated hitter Owen Ten Oever in the seventh and lined a double to create another scoring opportunity, but Danville worked out of trouble and closed the door on Greeneville.

Up Next

Greeneville will have Monday, June 22, off before heading out on the road for the remainder of the week. The Flyboys will first travel to face defending champion Bluefield for a three-game series Tuesday through Thursday.

After that, Greeneville heads to North Carolina for a two-game series against Burlington. In the middle of that trip, the Flyboys will also face the USA College Stars & Stripes team in Burlington at 3 p.m. EDT on Saturday, June 27.

Tickets are available at flyboysbaseball.com or by calling 423-609-7400. Follow @gflyboys on Facebook, Instagram and X for updates and weather information.







Appalachian League Stories from June 21, 2026

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