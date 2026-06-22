Elizabethton Strikes Early, Wins First Series of 2026 Season

Published on June 21, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Elizabethton River Riders News Release







PULASKI, Va.- The River Riders scored ten straight runs between the fifth and sixth innings, and held on to defeat Pulaski 13-11 at Calfee Park. With the victory, Elizabethton clinched their first series victory in their first road series of 2026.

How it Happened:

Pulaski started well in the first inning. Luke Romine continued his scorching hot start to his season with an RBI single, Jon Young Jr. drew an RBI walk, Reginald Samuel II produced a sacrifice groundout, and Easton Masse's patience led to an RBI walk to make it 4-0 Pulaski after the first.

Elizabethton responded with a two-RBI double from Bo Strickland to make it 4-2 River Turtles. That score held until the fourth inning.

Both teams earned RBI walks in the fourth. Nick Riordan had an RBI walk for the River Riders, and Romine got his second RBI of the game with a walk for Pulaski. The score was 5-3 in favor of the River Turtles, but Elizabethton was ready to pounce.

In the fifth, Luke Billings RBI singled to left, Terrance Bowen laced a bases clearing three-RBI double, Strickland crushed a two run homer, his first home run of the season, and Kyle Boylston lined a RBI single to give the River Riders their first lead of the rubber match, 10-5.

Elizabethton added onto its lead in the sixth. Austin Rose smashed a 454-foot two-run home run to left center, and Strickland added to his best offensive day in Appy League with an RBI double, which made it 13-5 River Riders. Elizabethton would not score the rest of the way.

Later in the sixth, Connor Fuhrer gave up three straight walks, and Romine took advantage with a two-RBI double. Then, Young Jr followed that up with an RBI single, and Romine scored despite a double play in the field to make it a more manageable 13-9 deficit for Pulaski.

The River Riders would have to sweat it out in the seventh. Young Jr. grounded an RBI double, and Sebastain Noreman scored off a passed ball to cut Elizabethton's lead to 13-11.

With the River Riders two outs away from a win, and the bases loaded, pitcher Evan Hart's reflexes sealed the game. He caught a ball lined from Masse right to the mound, and beat Romine back to third base for the forceout to clinch the series for Elizabethton.

Game Notes:

Strickland had four RBI going into today; he ended up with five RBI in the rubber match.

Seven of the 13 runs for the River Riders were in the fifth alone.

Romine finished the series batting .857 with five walks, two home runs, and seven RBI.

The River Riders used seven pitchers, who combined for a 2-18 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Up Next:

Elizabethton (7-7) will have a day off before traveling to Kingsport (6-8) on June 23rd. First pitch at Ballad Health Field is set for 7 p.m.







Appalachian League Stories from June 21, 2026

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