Late Bases-Loaded Rally Falls Just Short for Greeneville

Published on July 10, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Greeneville Flyboys News Release







GREENEVILLE, Tenn. - Bluefield broke the hearts of Flyboys fans everywhere, escaping with a 14-13 road victory to even the season series at 3-3.

It was a night of fresh faces for Greeneville, as nearly every pitcher who appeared was making his first appearance of the season, with starter Mason Tidwell being the lone exception.

Tidwell worked a scoreless first inning before running into trouble in the second. It all started after right fielder Cy Chrisman was hit by a pitch. Designated hitter Michael Kalinich followed with an RBI double, giving Bluefield a 1-0 lead.

After Tidwell issued three consecutive walks, the Ridge Runners extended the lead to 2-0. Moments later, left fielder Matthew Robaugh launched a grand slam to put Bluefield ahead 6-0.

Cody Blair entered in relief, allowing a single and two walks but limiting the damage to one additional run as the Ridge Runners built a commanding 7-0 advantage in the second inning.

Greeneville answered in the bottom half of the inning. After back-to-back walks and a hit-by-pitch loaded the bases with one out, center fielder Matthew Kerrigan and right fielder Nolan Behm delivered consecutive RBI singles to cut the deficit to 7-2.

Following a popup by designated hitter Matthew Cash, third baseman Levi Pinder ripped a bases-clearing double to trim the Bluefield lead to 7-5.

The Ridge Runners continued to pull away over the middle innings, extending their lead to 11-6.

Catcher Callen Miller sparked the offense with a solo home run in the third before second baseman Alex Myers added an RBI double. In the fourth, Chrisman and Kalinich hit back-to-back doubles to plate another run, and Miller followed with an RBI single to make it 11-5.

Greeneville threatened in the bottom of the fourth by loading the bases before left fielder Deacon Nelson drove in a run with an RBI single to make it 11-6. However, first baseman Ruben Zuany struck out, and catcher Nelson Grajales-Vazquez grounded into an inning-ending double play, ending the threat.

The Flyboys refused to go quietly. Greeneville chipped away at Bluefield's lead in the fifth, taking advantage of two wild pitches and a sacrifice fly from Pinder to score three runs and cut the deficit to 11-9, bringing the home crowd back to life.

But every time Greeneville gained momentum, Bluefield had an answer. Myers delivered another RBI double in the sixth to restore a three-run lead, and after both teams traded scoreless innings, the Ridge Runners added two insurance runs in the eighth by drawing a string of walks, extending their advantage to 14-9.

Down to their final three outs, Greeneville authored one last unforgettable rally. After two quick strikeouts, the Flyboys refused to surrender. Gabe Gray walked, Kerrigan singled and Behm was hit by a pitch to load the bases.

Three consecutive walks forced home three runs, cutting the deficit to one and putting the tying run on third and the winning run on second. With the crowd on its feet and a miraculous comeback within reach, Bluefield made one final pitching change.

Logan Prater, making his first appearance of the season, recorded the final strikeout to silence the rally and leave the Flyboys one run short in a heartbreaking 14-13 loss, Greeneville's third one-run defeat of the season despite an incredible fight to the final pitch.

Up Next:

The Flyboys now fall back to .500 with a 14-14 record and sit in third place in the Appalachian League West Division. They will now face the second-place Kingsport Axmen (17-13) for a two-game home-and-home series.

After that, the Flyboys will take on the Elizabethton River Riders for the final time this season in a seven-inning Sunday Matchup at Eastman Credit Union Field.

Tickets are available at flyboysbaseball.com or by calling 423-609-7400. Follow @gflyboys on Facebook, Instagram, and X for updates and weather information.







Appalachian League Stories from July 10, 2026

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