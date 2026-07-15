Pulaski Pulls Away After Early Flyboys Lead

Published on July 14, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Greeneville Flyboys News Release







PULASKI, Va. - Pulaski picked up a win on its home field, defeating the visiting Flyboys, 15-5, in seven innings Tuesday night.

Greeneville got the scoring started in the top of the first inning after left fielder Matthew Kerrigan and catcher Matt Cash both singled to bring up second baseman Deacon Nelson. Nelson followed with an RBI single to right field to give the Flyboys a 1-0 lead. The inning ended with runners on the corners when the next batter was called out for batter's interference.

Everything changed in the bottom of the second as the River Turtles sent 13 batters to the plate. Pulaski loaded the bases with two walks and a fielder's choice before left fielder Basilio Williams Jr. delivered a two-run single to put the River Turtles ahead, 2-1.

After a force out and a wild pitch moved Williams to third, center fielder Adam Haight added a sacrifice fly to make it 3-1. Pulaski later loaded the bases again, added another run on a walk and catcher Creed Erdos broke the game wide open with a bases-clearing double to extend the lead to 7-1. Following a pitching change, an error by shortstop Gabe Gray allowed another run to score, giving Pulaski an 8-1 lead heading into the third. The River Turtles added one run in the third and two more in the fourth to stretch the advantage to 11-1.

Greeneville got one back in the fifth after Olin Ward and Matt Cash reached base before first baseman Owen ten Oever lifted a sacrifice fly to score Ward and cut the deficit to 11-2.

Pulaski answered with an RBI single from Erdos in the bottom of the fifth to make it 12-2. Greeneville responded in the sixth as Gabe Gray drove in a run with a triple, Matthew Kerrigan added an RBI groundout, and Olin Ward launched a 436-foot solo home run to bring the deficit to 12-5.

The River Turtles responded with two runs in the bottom of the sixth on a sacrifice fly and a bases-loaded walk before Noah Toole ended the game with a walk-off RBI double in the seventh for the 15-5 final.

Up Next

Greeneville will face the River Turtles in the final two games of the series before beginning a home-and-home series against Kingsport. Then the Flyboys will wrap up the week at home against Elizabethton in a seven-inning game Sunday.

Tickets are available at flyboysbaseball.com or by calling 423-609-7400. Follow @gflyboys on Facebook, Instagram and X for updates and weather information.







Appalachian League Stories from July 14, 2026

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