Flyboys Fall to Pulaski on the Road

Published on July 15, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Greeneville Flyboys News Release







PULASKI, Va. - The River Turtles floated on by with a win, cruising past the visiting Flyboys, 15-7.

Pulaski got the scoring started in the bottom of the first inning thanks to a sacrifice fly that allowed designated hitter Luke Romine to score and make it 1-0.

Shortstop Kam Jenkins then doubled to score center fielder Adam Haight before right fielder Holden Brauner singled home another run, giving the River Turtles a 3-0 lead.

Greeneville answered in the top of the second, tying the game at three. Catcher Nelson Grajales-Vazquez hit a sacrifice fly to score third baseman Nolan Behm before shortstop Gabe Gray reached on an error that brought home first baseman Ruben Zuany.

After left fielder Matthew Kerrigan singled and right fielder Olin Ward walked, second baseman Matthew Cash was hit by a pitch, forcing in the tying run.

The River Turtles responded by scoring 10 consecutive runs to build a commanding lead. Left fielder Noah Toole drove in the first run of the rally with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the second after third baseman Jesse Brown doubled.

Trey Tarkington entered in relief of Blane Metz in the bottom of the third. After issuing back-to-back walks to open the inning, Tarkington struck out two consecutive batters and appeared poised to escape the jam before first baseman Reginald Samuel II singled home two runs.

Three more consecutive walks forced in another run before Haight singled to drive in two more and extend Pulaski's lead to 9-3.

Jenkins added to the advantage in the bottom of the fourth with a 436-foot home run. Later in the inning, Samuel reached on a fielder's choice before Brown lifted a sacrifice fly. Two more walks to Toole and Romine helped extend the lead to 13-3.

Greeneville got back on the board in the fifth after Ward drew another walk and designated hitter Owen ten Oever followed with a single, bringing up left fielder Deacon Nelson. Nelson capitalized by launching a 395-foot, three-run home run, his first of the season, to cut the deficit to 13-6.

Pulaski added another insurance run in the bottom of the sixth after loading the bases with three walks. Greeneville pitcher Kerim Durmaz gave way to Tre Jackson with two outs, but Jackson issued a bases-loaded walk to Palmer Hornick to force in a run and extend the River Turtles' lead to 14-6.

Greeneville answered with a run in the seventh after Nelson, Behm and Zuany all drew walks to load the bases before Grajales-Vazquez drove in Nelson on a force out, trimming the deficit to 14-7.

The River Turtles responded immediately in the bottom of the seventh as Brauner blasted a solo home run to right-center field to make it 15-7. Greeneville put runners on in both the eighth and ninth innings but could not capitalize as Pulaski's bullpen closed out the final three frames to secure the victory.

Up Next:

Greeneville will conclude its series at Pulaski on Thursday before returning to Tennessee to face the Kingsport Axmen on July 17 and 18. The Flyboys will then host the Elizabethton River Riders on Sunday, July 19, at Eastman Credit Union Field.

Tickets are available at flyboysbaseball.com or by calling 423-609-7400. Follow @gflyboys on Facebook, Instagram and X for updates and weather information.







Appalachian League Stories from July 15, 2026

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