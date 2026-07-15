Snakebit River Riders Come up Short against Otterbots

Published on July 15, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Elizabethton River Riders News Release







DANVILE, Va. - Elizabethton had the bases loaded in the eighth inning with one out but failed to score the tying run in a 7-6 loss at Dan Daniel Memorial Park on Tuesday night. The River Riders dropped their fourth game in a row with the defeat.

How it Happened:

The fireworks started in the first inning. Austin Rose hit a rocket for an RBI single, and then Cole Pladson scored thanks to a throwing error from second baseman Tyler Ness. The 2-0 lead for Elizabethton only stood for the first half inning.

Danville responded immediately as Devon Wikes roped an RBI single to right, Brody Jindra scored off a throwing error from catcher Mikey Vanderheyden and Jordan Jacob smoked an RBI double to give the Otterbots a 3-2 lead after one.

Elizabethton proceeded to tie the game in the second. Brady Richardson nearly grounded into a double play, but beat out the throw to first, brining in Nick Riordan. The 3-3 score held until the fourth.

Then, Elizabethton retook the lead. Cole Pladson lined an RBI single to center, knocking in Bo Strickland. The River Riders held the 4-3 lead until the sixth inning.

Connor Sims, after the first inning, caught fire. He pitched four straight scoreless innings, including only allowing one baserunner in the last three innings he pitched. However, he eventually wore down, and the relief pitching could not play to the same standard Sims set.

Turner Sparks came in but consistently struggled and kept missing outside. Danville loaded the bases with no outs in the sixth, and Caleb Ricks earned the game-tying RBI after getting hit. Davis Perkins skied a sacrifice fly RBI later in the inning, and the Otterbots took a 5-4 lead after six.

Then, the Otterbots added insurance. A balk from new pitcher Colin Bolla gave a free run to Ness, another balk advanced Brody Jindra to third and a throwing error from Jackson Reardon allowed Jindra to score. The lead grew to 7-4.

The best chance for a comeback game in the eighth. Elizabethton loaded the bases with one out and scored two runs after bases loaded walks by Cole Pladson and Richardson. Relief pitcher Ben Asmussen was pulled for Jase Phillips, and that decision changed the game. Phillips struck out Rose and Mikey Vanderheyden swinging, stranding the tying runner at third.

After the River Riders were retired in the eighth, no one else reached base for either team.

Game Notes:

Elizabethton outhit Danville, 9-4, in the matchup.

Pladson and Richardson were the only two players with multiple RBI.

Sparks picked up the loss, and a blown save.

The River Riders only used three pitchers in the defeat.

Up Next:

Elizabethton (17-16) will hope they can get back on track in Game 2 of their road series against Danville (18-14). First pitch is set for Wednesday at 7 p.m.







Appalachian League Stories from July 15, 2026

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