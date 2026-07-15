Axmen Extends Eight-Game Win Streak with a Victory over Burlington

Published on July 15, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Kingsport Axmen News Release







BURLINGTON, N.C. - Kingsport continues its streak, blowing out Burlington 16-6 to string together eight straight wins. The Axmen continue to build momentum as they maintain their first-place position in the Appalachian League.

From the jump, Kingsport surged ahead early, scoring two runs in the first and second innings. Burlington had a few answers in store and by the end of the third had worked back to a 4-2 deficit.

However, as the Sock Puppets were finding their footing, Dylan Passo sent a two-run home run over the right-field fence-his third of the summer.

Kingsport added two more runs, improving the advantage to 8-2.

Over the next two innings, Burlington trimmed the lead to 8-5, but once more, Kingsport responded. A Carter Geffre double scored two runs to start the sixth, with a Jacob Parr single scoring two more runs. Kingsport scored five in the frame, with a run scoring on a wild pitch in between the RBI hits.

Kingsport never looked back the rest of the way, tallying 16 runs on 16 hits. Only two Axmen finished the night without recording multiple hits.

Antonio Fawcett led the charge, going 3-for-5 with an RBI. Passo and Geffre were second on the team with two RBIs, while Parr led the way with three.

Dalyn Ellison had a strong first start for the Axmen tossing four innings only surrendering three runs.

Colin Sullivan earned the win after he gave up only two runs in relief, while Jude Favela had another strong night, finishing the final two innings without relinquishing a run.

The Axmen look to reach nine straight wins tomorrow morning in Burlington.







Appalachian League Stories from July 15, 2026

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