Walk-Off Stuns Axmen in Greeneville

Published on July 19, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Kingsport Axmen News Release







GREENEVILLE, Tenn. - Ben Timblin's walk-off single secured the Greeneville Flyboys a two-game sweep over the Axmen. The walk-off was the culmination of a four-run comeback to take a 12-11 win.

Timblin was hitless in his home debut with runners on the corners and nobody out. The previously unhittable Jude Favela faced his first adversity of the game when Gabe Gray reached on an infield single with no outs.

Favela then issued a walk, and after a double steal two were in scoring position. The new batter Olin Ward then tapped a lazy grounder up the middle and reached first base on an error by Easton Beach.

The error scored Gray, making the score 11-10 in favor of the Axmen. Favela still had no outs as Timblin stepped up to the dish.

Timblin took the first pitch from Favela for a called strike. Favela then missed the zone three pitches in a row as the count moved to 3-1.

Knowing Favela had to attack the zone, Timblin drilled the next offer down the left field line.

Two runners dashed home, giving Timblin a walk-off single in his home debut.

Prior to the ninth, the Axmen led 11-9, but even further back than that, Kingsport had held an 11-7 advantage.







Appalachian League Stories from July 19, 2026

Walk-Off Stuns Axmen in Greeneville - Kingsport Axmen

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