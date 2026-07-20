Doughboys Survive Another Nail-Biter Finish, Take Down First-Place Axmen

Published on July 19, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Johnson City Doughboys News Release







KINGSPORT, Tenn. - The Johnson City Doughboys won their fourth game in a row in dramatic fashion, taking a 3-2 victory over the Kingsport Axmen on Sunday afternoon after seven innings.

Doughboys starter Hunter Crain delivered an incredible start in just his third start of the summer, going 6 1/3 innings of two-run baseball with seven strikeouts to his total. His appearance, which was two outs away from being a complete game, also included three 1-2-3 innings.

The only time the righty let up was in the top of the second, when he gave up two singles to Jacob Parr and Easton Beach for one earned run.

While Crain was fantastic on the mound, the offense behind him struggled to get going early in the matchup. Johnson City's lineup only had three hits in the first five innings, all coming in the second inning.

Patrick Walsh started his multi-hit game with a single, followed by a pair of knocks for Blake Herrell and Anthony Temesvary, but the Doughboys left them loaded. Kingsport's starter, Dalyn Ellison, fooled the opposing batters with two strikeouts and five scoreless innings.

However, Johnson City's offense finally showed off the bats in the top of the sixth with two outs on the scoreboard. Nate Eisfelder continued his spectacular week with a double, and Eli Thurmond drove him in with a single, bringing up Walsh to the plate again.

Walsh drilled his second hit of the game after an RBI double to the left-center gap, giving the Doughboys the lead for the first time. But, with the lead only being one, Johnson City needed some insurance in the final inning.

In the seventh, Brennon Seigler recorded the second inside-the-park home run of his team's season in back-to-back games. Seigler drove the ball to center and, after a dive from the defender, showed off the speed to circle all four bases.

Kingsport showed fight in the final frame during the bottom of the seventh, though, with one run on three hits. Beach capped off his multi-hit game with a single; Cash Williams followed him as a pinch hitter, and then BJ Gibson drove one in.

Left-handed pitcher Garrett Mackowiak shut the door with his first save of the season, striking out a batter and forcing a flyout. The Doughboys' dugout sprinted out to greet him after another clutch performance from one of their relief pitchers.

Johnson City has now won four straight games and only sits 0.5 games behind the first-place Axmen with just nine games left in the season.

Notables:

Crain was two outs away from a complete game in his third start of the season, striking out seven batters to only two walks.

Seigler touched all four bases on an inside-the-park home run, the second straight game for the Doughboys with the feat.

Walsh had a multi-hit game, giving his team the lead with a clutch RBI double in the sixth.

The Doughboys offense showed up in the late moments, with all three runs coming in the final two innings, with four total hits.

Up Next: After a league-wide off day on Monday, July 20th, Johnson City will start a six-game home stand at TVA Credit Union Ballpark on Tuesday, July 21st. The team will take on the Bluefield Ridge Runners and the Danville Otterbots for three games each.

You can get your tickets at https://www.appyleague.com/johnson-city/tickets to join us at the ballpark!







Appalachian League Stories from July 19, 2026

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