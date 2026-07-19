Doughboys Power Their Way to Third Straight Win, Sweep River Riders in Two-Game Set

Published on July 18, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Johnson City Doughboys News Release







JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. - The Johnson City Doughboys delivered a statement win over the Elizabethton River Riders, 10-4, on Saturday night, recording four total home runs in the victory.

While the offense was incredible, it was the pitching that set the tone early in the matchup. Doughboys starter Ryan Weller started off his first three innings scoreless, totaling six strikeouts to only two runs after four.

Johnson City struck first on the offensive end in the bottom of the first when Nate Eisfelder delivered another home run, his third in five games, to catapult his monster night. Then, the offense added even more with a four-run third.

After Walter Urbon doubled to continue his impressive hitting streak, Eisfelder came up again with the bat on fire. "Ice" mashed another home run to make it a multi-bomb performance, 105 mph off the bat to left-center.

Anthony Temesvary got his back with another home run, a 390-foot shot, sending the sold-out crowd into a frenzy to make it 5-0 early.

But the River Riders were never going down without a fight. The away side struck with a two-run homer of their own from Miles Shore in only his second game of the summer, cutting into the lead.

Ricky O'Dette came in from the bullpen for his 15th appearance of the season and hyped up his dugout even more with two innings of hitless ball with four total strikeouts.

The team followed him up with one more run in the bottom of the fifth when Temesvary logged another RBI, this time on a double. Another reliever, Cy Stephens, also recorded another scoreless inning with three strikeouts.

However, Elizabethton's offense came alive in the top of the eighth with two runs of its own. After Cole Pladson was hit by a pitch and JT Darden walked, Jackson Reardon reached base on his first hit to drive in one.

Another run came in after Luke Billings hit an RBI groundout, but again the River Riders left multiple runners on base. At the end of the game, Elizabethton totaled 17 stranded base runners, including three with the bases loaded. This was a real difference maker tonight.

Soon after, the Doughboys stormed right back, extending the lead by three more runs in the bottom of the eighth frame. Eli Thurmond electrified the stadium with a three-run inside-the-park home run, his third homer in three straight games, to make it 10-4 and give his side all momentum.

Julien Hachem stepped out onto the mound for the second straight game, and after gaining the save just a night prior against the River Riders, he shut the door again. The former Appalachian League Pitcher of the Week started with two walks and a fielder's choice, but recorded a huge strikeout to gain the win.

Johnson City has now won three straight games, and after the Kingsport Axmen lost to the Greeneville Flyboys, they are only 1.5 games back from first place. With four total home runs, incredible pitching and an electric crowd backing them up, the Doughboys are definitely on a roll.

Notables:

Â Eisfelder had a multi-homer game, recording his third and fourth homers in the past five games.

Â Temesvary had an incredible night, tallying three total RBIs with a home run and a double.

Â Thurmond now has three home runs in three straight games, rounding the bases with incredible speed for an inside-the-park home run that brought everyone in attendance to their feet.

Â The pitching staff combined for 14 total strikeouts, stranding 17 total runners along the way.

Up Next:

The Doughboys will take on the first-place Axmen on the road in a critical matchup on Sunday. First pitch is set for 2 p.m. You can listen to the game live at https://www.appyleague.com/johnson-city/audio.

Also, a home win means a new episode of "Rally A Troop" on our Instagram, @jc_doughboys, where you can keep up with the team all season long.







Appalachian League Stories from July 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.