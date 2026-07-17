Williams, Fawcett Lead Kingsport to Dominant Win over Burlington

Published on July 16, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Kingsport Axmen News Release







BURLINGTON, N.C. - The Axmen put up 17 hits as an offense en route to a dominant 16-5 win over Burlington in the rubber match to clinch their fourth straight three-game series victory.

Big nights from Antonio Fawcett and Cash Williams sparked the Axmen's triumph.

Believe it or not, Burlington was the first to strike on the night with a solo home run off the bat of Owen Lee, the first of his season.

While Kingsport was held scoreless through the first two innings, it did not take long for them to tie it up as Myles Davis singled to score Williams in the third.

Davis then came home to score thanks to a single from Seth Farni giving Kingsport a lead that was never relinquished after that.

A three-run homer from Williams in the fourth inning felt like a dagger, and while Burlington had come back from worse, they could never get out of the later innings.

The Axmen scored four runs in the fifth, one run in the sixth and two runs in the seventh to sculpt a 12-5 lead.

Kingsport added four more runs for good measure in the ninth, giving incoming freshman reliever Brody Carr ample cushion to close out the night.

Williams finished 3-for-5 with three RBIs and a home run, number six of the summer. Fawcett also had a strong 3-for-4 night with two RBIs.

Davis, Farni, Jacob Parr and Caden Reeves all finished with two hits on the night.

It was another strong start for Jameson Napper who only surrendered one run in four innings of work while notching three strikeouts.

Rocco Loffredo took home the win, setting up a showdown with Greeneville Friday night at Hunter Wright Stadium.







Appalachian League Stories from July 16, 2026

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