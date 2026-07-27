Top of the Order Carries Axmen to Important Victory over Flyboys

Published on July 26, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Kingsport Axmen News Release







KINGSPORT, Tenn. - Kingsport tallied 13 hits on the day as they went on to defeat the Greeneville, 10-7, on Sunday. The Axmen's victory keeps them in first place in the West Division and eliminated the Flyboys from playoff contention.

It was a busy day for the top of Kingsport's order, as Trey Jozwiakowski, Seth Farni, Cash Williams and Jacob Parr each recorded multiple base hits in the contest.

Farni led the way, going 3-for-3 with two RBIs. Williams and Parr finished with two RBIs each.

The Axmen started strong, going up 2-0 after the first, but a Gabe Gray double tied the game up at two in the next inning.

To make matters worse, the Axmen couldn't get through the inning without giving up two more to give Greeneville a 4-2 advantage.

However, that was the last time the Flyboys led as Farni scored on a wild pitch in the third followed immediately by an equalizing double from Williams.

The walk bug got a hold of Flyboys starter Beau Revord in the third inning.

Revord walked two runs in and was then pulled with the bases loaded. However, the new pitcher for Greeneville, Cody Blair, didn't fare much better. Blair surrendered an RBI single to Farni making the score 8-4 followed by a Parr RBI single to give Kingsport a five-run lead.

Greeneville put up a fight with playoff hopes on the line, scoring one in the fourth and two in the sixth highlighted by Owen ten Oever's RBI double.

However, with things getting shaky, the Axmen opted to put Brody Carr on the mound, and he put out some small fires before the offense gave Carr one more run for a little extra cushion as he went three up, three down in the final frame.

Carr earned his third save of the season with Joshua Isaacs earning the victory in this one.

Kingsport still has not clinched a playoff spot yet as Elizabethton is about to come into town to start the final series of the year.







Appalachian League Stories from July 26, 2026

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